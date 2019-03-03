‘How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World’ to Win Second Weekend at the Box Office

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World looks set to soar to the top of the box office for a second weekend.

The film is projected to earn $26 million over the weekend. That’s just enough to stay ahead of A Madea Family Funeral, which is projected for a $25.8 million opening.

Last week, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World became the biggest opener of 2019 with $55 million, passing Glass, though the film is unlikely to hold that distinction for long with Captain Marvel opening in next week. It was also the biggest opening for any movie in the How to Train Your Dragon trilogy.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World is the final installment of the franchise, based on the books by Cressida Cowell. In the film, Toothless leaves Berk to search for a mythical hidden world of dragons.

Alita: Battle Angel moves into third place with $6.4 million for the weekend. Robert Rodriguez directs Alita: Battle Angel, which is based on a cyberpunk manga series by Yukito Kishiro. The film stars Rosa Salazar as the titular cyborg, with Christoph Waltz. Though it opened atop the box office, it looks like a bomb for 20th Century Fox. The film has made $67 million so far, but Fox invested $170 million in the film’s production.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part takes fourth place this weekend with $6.2 million. Its total should cross $90 million by the end of the weekend.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part is the fourth feature film in the LEGO franchise and the first direct sequel to 2014’s hit The LEGO Movie. Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who directed the first film, return to writers and producers on the sequel. Mike Mitchell directs. Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Charlie Day, Alison Brie, Nick Offerman, and Will Ferrell all reprise their roles from the first movie. They’re joined by new additions to the voice cast Tiffany Haddish, Stephanie Beatriz, and Maya Rudolph.

1. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Week Two

Friday: $6.46 million

Weekend: $26 million

Total: $102 million

From DreamWorks Animation comes a surprising tale about growing up, finding the courage to face the unknown…and how nothing can ever train you to let go. What began as an unlikely friendship between an adolescent Viking and a fearsome Night Fury dragon has become an epic adventure spanning their lives. Welcome to the most astonishing chapter of one of the most beloved animated franchises in film history: How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. Now chief and ruler of Berk alongside Astrid, Hiccup has created a gloriously chaotic dragon utopia. When the sudden appearance of female Light Fury coincides with the darkest threat their village has ever faced, Hiccup and Toothless must leave the only home they’ve known and journey to a hidden world thought only to exist in myth. As their true destinies are revealed, dragon and rider will fight together—to the very ends of the Earth—to protect everything they’ve grown to treasure. For How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, series director Dean DeBlois returns alongside the all-star cast. The film is produced by Brad Lewis (Ratatouille, ANTZ) and Bonnie Arnold (Toy Story, How to Train Your Dragon, How to Train Your Dragon 2).

The film’s voice cast includes Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera, Cate Blanchett, Craig Ferguson, and F. Murray Abraham.

2. A Medea Family Funeral

Opening Weekend

Friday: $9.2 million

Weekend: $25.8 million

A joyous family reunion turns into an unexpected nightmare when Madea and the gang find themselves planning a funeral in the backwoods of Georgia.

A Madea Family Funeral is written, directed, and produced by Tyler Perry, who also stars in several roles. The film also features Cassi Davis and Patrice Lovely.

3. Alita: Battle Angel

Week Three

Friday: $1.7 million

Weekend: $6.4 million

Total: $67 million

Set several centuries in the future, the abandoned Alita is found in the scrapyard of Iron City by Ido, a compassionate cyber-doctor who takes the unconscious cyborg Alita to his clinic. When Alita awakens, she has no memory of who she is, nor does she have any recognition of the world she finds herself in. As Alita learns to navigate her new life and the treacherous streets of Iron City, Ido tries to shield her from her mysterious past.

Based on Yukito Kishiro’s manga series Battle Angel Alita, the film is directed by Robert Rodriguez, written by James Cameron and Laeta Kalogridis, and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau. The cast includes Rosa Salazar as Alita, with Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein, Jackie Earle Haley and Keean Johnson.

4. The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

Week Four

Friday: $1.27 million

Weekend: $6.2 million

Total: $90.8 million

The citizens of Bricksburg face a dangerous new threat when LEGO DUPLO invaders from outer space start to wreck everything in their path. The battle to defeat the enemy and restore harmony to the LEGO universe takes Emmet, Lucy, Batman and the rest of their friends to faraway, unexplored worlds that test their courage and creativity.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part is directed by Mike Mitchell. The film’s voice cast includes Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Charlie Day, Alison Brie, Nick Offerman, and Will Ferrell, Tiffany Haddish, Stephanie Beatriz, and Maya Rudolph.

5. Greta

Opening Weekend

Friday: $1.6 million

Weekend: $4.7 million

Frances finds a handbag on the New York subway and promptly returns it to Greta, an eccentric French piano teacher who loves tea and classical music. Having recently lost her mother, young Frances strikes up a seemingly harmless friendship with the lonely and kindly widow who enjoys her company. But when Greta’s behavior becomes increasingly erratic and obsessive, Frances does whatever it takes to end the toxic relationship before things spirals out of control.

Greta is directed by Neil Jordan and co-written by Jordan and Ray Wright. The film stars Isabelle Huppert, Chloë Grace Moretz, Maika Monroe, Colm Feore, and Stephen Rea.

6. Fighting with My Family

Week Three

Friday: $1.18 million

Weekend: $4.7 million

Total: $12 million

Born into a tight-knit wrestling family, Paige and her brother Zak are ecstatic when they get the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to try out for the WWE. But when only Paige earns a spot in the competitive training program, she must leave her loved ones behind and face this new cutthroat world alone. Paige’s journey pushes her to dig deep and ultimately prove to the world that what makes her different is the very thing that can make her a star.

Fighting with My Family is written and directed by Stephen Merchant and stars Florence Pugh, Jack Lowden, Nick Frost, Lena Headey, and Vince Vaughn.

7. Isn’t It Romantic

Week Three

Friday: $1.35 million

Weekend: $4.6 million

Total: $37 million

Natalie is a New York architect who works hard to get noticed at her job, but is more likely to deliver coffee and bagels than design the city’s next skyscraper. Things go from bad to weird when she gets knocked unconscious during a subway mugging and magically wakes up to find herself in an alternate universe. Always cynical about love, Natalie’s worst nightmare soon comes true when she suddenly discovers that she’s playing the leading lady in a real-life romantic comedy.

Isn’t It Romantic is directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson and written by Erin Cardillo, Dana Fox, and Katie Silberman. The film stars Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, Adam DeVine, and Priyanka Chopra.

8. Green Book

Week 16

Friday: $1.2 million

Weekend: $4 million

Total: $73 million

Dr. Don Shirley is a world-class African-American pianist who’s about to embark on a concert tour in the Deep South in 1962. In need of a driver and protection, Shirley recruits Tony Lip, a tough-talking bouncer from an Italian-American neighborhood in the Bronx. Despite their differences, the two men soon develop an unexpected bond while confronting racism and danger in an era of segregation.

Green Book is directed by Peter Farrelly from a script by Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie, and Farrelly, and stars Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali, and Linda Cardellini.

9. What Men Want

Week Four

Friday: $760,000

Weekend: $3 million

Total: $48 million

Passed up for a well-deserved promotion, sports agent Ali Davis wonders what else she needs to do to succeed in a man’s world. Hoping to find answers from a psychic, Ali drinks a weird concoction that suddenly allows her to hear what men are thinking. Using her newfound ability, Ali starts to turn the tables on her obnoxious male colleagues while racing to sign the next basketball superstar.

What Men Want is directed by Dam Shankman and stars Taraji P. Henson, Aldis Hodge, and Tracy Morgan.

10. Happy Death Day 2U

Week Three

Friday: $693,000

Weekend: $2.2 million

Total: $24 million

Collegian Tree Gelbman wakes up in horror to learn that she’s stuck in a parallel universe. Her boyfriend Carter is now with someone else, and her friends and fellow students seem to be completely different versions of themselves. When Tree discovers that Carter’s roommate has been altering time, she finds herself once again the target of a masked killer. When the psychopath starts to go after her inner circle, Tree soon realizes that she must die over and over again to save everyone.

Happy Death Day 2U is directed by Christopher Landon and stars Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard, Phi Vu, Rachel Matthews, Suraj Sharma, and Ruby Modine.