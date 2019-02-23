‘How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World’ Ending Explained

With the third installment now playing in theaters, the beloved How to Train Your Dragon franchise has seemingly come to an end. Sure, there could be some spinoffs or prequels from the same universe as these films, but the story of Hiccup and his ever-faithful dragon Toothless has now been completed with How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, with the finale of the series bringing audiences to tears.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers from How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World! Continue reading at your own risk..

Throughout the entire How to Train Your Dragon franchise, Hiccup has been trying to figure out exactly how to make humans and dragons live in harmony. He succeeded in that quest on his home island of Berk, but unfortunately the rest of the world doesn’t share the same set of values. The people and dragons fought off attack after attack from dragon hunters around the globe, until Hiccup had a heartbreaking epiphany.

The world doesn’t deserve the dragons, so they need to go where they can be safe, even if that means Hiccup and Toothless separating.

Earlier in the movie, Toothless was shown the mysterious Hidden World by his new girlfriend, who the humans referred to as Light Fury. Upon arriving at the majestic home of dragons, Toothless was immediately recognized as the king of the entire race, given that he was the last remaining Night Fury in existence.

Hiccup decided that it was time to say goodbye, in order to save everyone involved. He had Astrid, whom he married near the end of the movie, and Toothless had Light Fury. While they would always be best friends, it was time to move on and rule over their own people, with the help of their partners. So, Toothless and every other dragon living in Berk flew off to the edge of the world, saying goodbye to their human friends.

Fortunately for everyone who has loved these characters for the last few years, this wasn’t the very end of the movie. The film featured a time jump in its final scene which showed an older, bearded Hiccup sailing across the sea with Astrid and their two young children. They were soon discovered by Toothless, and it was the first time either of the children had ever seen a dragon. After reconnecting with Hiccup, Toothless introduced the family to Light Fury and their three children, which look like an exact combination of their two parents, each with both black and white colors.

The movie ends with the two families flying through the sky together, reminding everyone that true friends will always be there, no matter how much time as gone by.

What did you think of the final How to Train Your Dragon movie? Let us know in the comments!

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World is now playing in theaters.