‘How to Train Your Dragon 3’ Trailer Released Online

As Dreamworks promised all of its fans last week, the debut trailer for the third installment in the How to Train Your Dragon franchise has officially been released online.

Hiccup, Astrid, Toothless, and the whole gang have returned to complete the trilogy, with How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. You can watch the full trailer for the upcoming film in the video above!

Last week’s announcement of the trailer’s arrival also came with the debut of the first official poster.

DreamWorks Animation describes the next chapter of the franchise as follows: “Hiccup and Toothless will finally discover their true destinies: the village chief as ruler of Berk alongside Astrid, and the dragon as leader of his own kind. As both ascend, the darkest threat they’ve yet faced—as well as the appearance of a female Night Fury—will test the bonds of their relationship like never before.”

Dean DeBlois returns to write and direct the third film of the franchise. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World is produced by Brad Lewis (Ratatouille, ANTZ) and Bonnie Arnold (Toy Story, Tarzan).

Reprising their roles in the stellar voice cast are Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera, Jonah Hill, Kristin Wiig, T.J. Miller, Gerard Butler, Cate Blanchett, Craig Ferguson, Kit Harington, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, and Djimon Hounsou.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World is set to hit theaters on March 1, 2019.