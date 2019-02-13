‘How to Train Your Dragon’ Gets an Honest Trailer

How To Train Your Dragon has been given the Honest Trailers treatment.

While both How To Train Your Dragon and its sequel are popular films, the team at Screen Junkies managed to find enough holes to poke fun at them. “Toothless, a dragon crossed with all your favorite cat videos,” the narrator says of the main character. “They’ll prove that working together makes you stronger and their friendship will transform Berk from a land that hates dragons to one that uses them for Quiddich or something.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, the How To Train Your Dragon trailers would not be completely made fun of if Game of Thrones and its vicious dragons were not cut into the mix.

The Honest Trailers re-imagining of the first two How To Train Your Dragon movies arrives as a third film heads into theaters.

“As Hiccup fulfills his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless’ discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away,” the synopsis for How To Train Your Dragon 3: The Hidden World reads. “When danger mounts at home and Hiccup’s reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind.”

Dean DeBlois returned to write and direct the third film of the franchise. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World is produced by Brad Lewis (Ratatouille, ANTZ) and Bonnie Arnold (Toy Story, Tarzan).

Reprising their roles in the stellar voice cast are Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera, Jonah Hill, Kristin Wiig, T.J. Miller, Gerard Butler, Cate Blanchett, Craig Ferguson, Kit Harington, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, and Djimon Hounsou.

How To Train Your Dragon 3: The Hidden World hits theaters on February 22.