How To Train Your Dragon Reveals New Look at Its Live-Action World

How To Train Your Dragon is taking fans behind the scenes to witness how it brought its Vikings and dragons to live-action. The beloved story of Hiccup and Toothless is the latest movie to get the live-action treatment from Universal Pictures, following in the footsteps of the smash hit How To Train Your Dragon animated movies. Three-time Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winner Dean DeBlois returns to helm the live-action How To Train Your Dragon, and the filmmaker is pulling back the curtain to reveal how its captivating world is being revisted.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Universal Pictures released a new look at How To Train Your Dragon, with director Dean DeBlois narrating the journey that sees him casting the live-action versions of Hiccup (Mason Thames) and Astrid (Nico Parker). What’s even more fun for How To Train Your Dragon fans is we get to see raw footage of DeBlois and the crew mapping out and storyboarding the original 2010 film that started it all. We then transition to see the village of Berk and its infamous dragon pit come to life.

“It’s about a regular kid who gets to bond with a powerful animal, and there is something that’s universally wish-fulfilling about that,” the filmmaker says about the relationship between Thames’ Hiccup and Toothless, the dragon he befriends. “But at its core, this is really a story about finding your voice and being brave enough to follow your own convictions in a world that wants you to become like everyone else.”

The first-look video also features new scenes of Astrid alongside Fishlegs (Julian Dennison), Snotlout (Gabriel Howell), Ruffnut (Bronwyn James), and Tuffnut (Harry Trevaldwy). This group of kids are Hiccup’s friends and join him on this magnificent journey to show Berk that Vikings and dragons can coexist. As an added bonus, there’s footage of DeBlois breaking the news to Mason Thames and Nico Parker that they’ve been cast as Hiccup and Astrid, respectively, in the new How To Train Your Dragon.

And we can’t forget about Gerard Butler, who returns to play the live-action Stoick the Vast from the How To Train Your Dragon animated movies. There are also scenes of several dragons taking to the skies above Berk and explosions, most likely in the film’s big climactic scene as Hiccup, his friends, and Toothless battle the massive Red Death.

Inspired by Cressida Cowell’s New York Times bestselling book series, the live-action How To Train Your Dragon arrives in theaters on June 13, 2025.