Here’s How to Watch the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World Films in Order

Jurassic World Rebirth hits theaters on July 2nd, 2025, and in the meantime many fans will be looking to stream the previous installments. All six movies are available online, but you’ll need to track them down on a few different streaming services. If you’re just looking to catch up on the story up to this point, there are some movies you can skip, but completionists will obviously want to take this chance for a binge-watch. Whatever you’re going for, the details are available below. Read on for your guide to watching all the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies in order ahead of the premiere of Jurassic World Rebirth.

Jurassic Park (1993)

The story starts in Jurassic Park, which is streaming on Starz at the time of this writing. You also find it on PVOD stores like Apple TV and Fandango at Home, but it is notably not available to rent or purchase on Prime Video. For those that prefer physical media, the latest release is a box set including the first three movies on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, which first went on sale in 2018. At the time of this writing, it retails for $36.

Even if you’re just preparing for Rebirth, the first Jurassic Park is not one to skip. This movie sets up the whole premise and delivers some of the most important details to make sense of the sci-fi elements later on. The fine points of DNA and cloning are laid out here better than anywhere else, and you’ll want to get that exposition before going on.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

Like the first movie, The Lost World: Jurassic Park is streaming on Starz, and is available to rent or purchase on some PVOD stores. If you’re double-checking your viewing order, this is the title most likely to throw you off. The creators didn’t necessarily plan on making a sequel, let alone an ongoing series, and at the time there was no source material. Author Michael Crichton actually wrote his novel The Lost World after the Jurassic Park film adaptation was successful. The book was then quickly turned around into this second installment.

The Lost World is generally beloved by fans, but it’s also a bit of a narrative cul de sac. The later movies have made references to it, but they were subtle and accessible to fans who were less familiar with the franchise. It’s a great movie, but if you’re looking to slim down your binge-watch, you can skip this one.

Jurassic Park III (2001)

If you’re going to skip anything on this list, Jurassic Park III should be it. The movie certainly contributes to the science and worldbuilding of the series, but overall, it’s easy to catch up on in later titles. On top of that, it’s the least popular of the original trilogy, and for some fans it’s the worst of the six. The movie gets some points for bringing Dr. Alan Grant and Dr. Ellie Sattler back together, but other than that there’s not much to miss.

Jurassic Park III is streaming on Starz and a few PVOD stores. For those on the fence, a Starz subscripion starts at $10.99 per month. You can save some money by signing up for an annual plan for $69.99 per year, but you lose the option to end the subscription any time. It’s worth noting that access to the Starz streaming app is included with many cable packages, so you may want to check your existing contract before signing up.

Jurassic World (2015)

Jumping ahead to the sequel trilogy, Jurassic World sets the scene for the modern franchise where the park has been revived and the science of genetic engineering has come a long way. There is some important setup here when it comes to private and military interest in this technology and designer dinosaurs. As far as we can tell, the story will be more connected to the later movies, but this is not one to skip on a re-watch.

Jurassic World is streaming now on Prime Video, so all subscribers can watch it with ads. It’s also available on FuboTV and the FXNow app. If you want to rent or purchase the movie, you can find it on Apple TV, Fandango at Home or Google Play. As for the physical media option, a Blu-ray collection of all six films retails for $69.99, while a DVD box set starts at $54.99.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)

Chris Pratt in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Things get more difficult from here — Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom is not included on any subscription-based streamers at the time of this writing. You can rent or purchase it on PVOD stores including Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Google Play, and Prime Video. The digital copy goes for $7.99, or you can rent it for $3.79.

The ongoing story really starts to take shape here. Fallen Kingdom depicts a cataclysmic volcanic eruption on Isla Nublar, and a few humans’ efforts to rescue the dinosaurs there. After the events of all the previous films, many people want to let the dinosaurs die in the blast so that they can’t be used for any further research. While we root for the heroes to save them, we must also reckon with the consequences in later films.

Jurassic World Dominion (2022)

Image Courtesy of Universal Pictures

Finally, those that committed to the Starz subscription early on are in luck. Jurassic World Dominion is included with Starz, and on many other streamers with Starz available as an add-on. It’s also available to rent or purchase on Apple TV, Fandango at Home and Google Play.

Dominion takes the dinosaurs off of their island and into the wider world for the first time. This is essential for catching up on Jurassic World Rebirth, which builds directly on these events. There’s no telling which other elements of the story might come back into play, so keep an eye out for Easter eggs. Jurassic World Rebirth hits theaters on July 25th.