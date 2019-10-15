Hulu Introduces 4K Streaming to Xbox One

This July, Hulu revived 4K streaming on limited platforms and now, the company’s efforts have expanded. As of today, Hulu has 4K UHD content available through its app on Xbox One (via TechCrunch) gaming consoles. Reports also suggest the streamer is actively working on expanding its 4K offerings to Amazon Fire and LG WebOS amongst other devices. As of now, Hulu’s 4K library largely consists of original programming like Castle Rock, Catch-22, and The Handmaid’s Tale — in fact, the company’s website mentions the vast majority of its original programming is currently available in the UHD format.

The streamer — who’s now operated by The Walt Disney Company — still has quite a ways to go before it matches the hefty 4K library of Netflix, though it does edge out the competition on one front. Hulu‘s UHD content is available in its regular packaged Basic ($5.99/mo) and the ad-free Premium ($11.99/mo) while Netflix’s 4K content requires a stiff $15.99/mo plan upgrade.

In addition to Hulu and Netflix, 4K UHD content is also available on a whole host of platforms including FandangoNOW, YouTube, and Vudu. On top of that, Disney’s previously confirmed Disney+ will include 4K content in its base $5.99/mo package. On top of that, Disney is also expected to introduce a bundle that will include Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ at a discounted rate.

“Disney+ marks a bold step forward in an exciting new era for our company — one in which consumers will have a direct connection to the incredible array of creative content that is The Walt Disney Company’s hallmark,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said during a Disney+ unveiling in April. “We are confident that the combination of our unrivaled storytelling, beloved brands, iconic franchises, and cutting-edge technology will make Disney+ a standout in the marketplace, and deliver significant value for consumers and shareholders alike.”

After obtaining Fox’s 20-percent share in Hulu earlier this year, Disney and NBCUniversal reached a “put/call” agreement, something that ended up giving the House of Mouse full control of the platform for at least five years. Once the initial deal is up in five years (2024), NBCUniversal parent company Comcast can require Disney to purchase its 33-percent stake in Hulu outright.

Disney+ officially launches November 12th.

