Hulu Just Added One of the Highest-Rated Movies of All Time

Hulu has been updated with new movies, including one of the highest-rated movies of all time. The movie in question hails from 1999, but remains relevant over time as a cult hit, partially because of how contentious it is, or at least was when it released. Beyond substantial cultural impact, the movie has also remained relevant because it has held up over time and is still highly rated to this day. To this end, it has a 96% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, a very impressive return considering it has over 250,000 user reviews.

To pair with its Rotten Tomatoes score, it has an 8.8 IMDB score and ranks as the 146 most popular movie on the website. Bolstering this, it has glowing ratings on Letterboxd and other similar sites.

For those that have not connected the dots yet, the movie in question is 1999’s Fight Club from director David Fincher. Based on the 1996 novel of the same name, it notably stars Brad Pitt. And despite Pitt’s legendary career, Fight Club is no doubt one of the roles he is known most for.

All of that said, those who haven’t seen Fight Club can now check it out for free with a Hulu subscription. How long it will be streaming with Hulu has not been divulged though. Those who have had Hulu membership for a long time may have already seen Fight Club as this is not the first time it has been on Hulu, but it is the first time it is streaming on the Disney-owned platform in a while.

Those that decide to stream Fight Club on Hulu now that it is available via the streaming service should expect a runtime of 139 minutes and a rating of R. The latter is for both violent and sexual content.

Hulu is available in a variety of different plans, but those who are not interested in any of the live TV plans have two options: Hulu with ads and Hulu with no ads. The former runs at $9.99 a month while the latter costs $18.99 a month. There are also options to bundle it with a Disney+ subscription.

