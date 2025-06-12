Hulu Adds One of the Best Slasher Movies of the 2020s

The horror lineup on Hulu has received a couple of big boosts in the slasher department so far this year. The streamer added the bleak fan-favorite In a Violent Nature to its roster already in 2025, giving subscribers access to one of the newest cult hits in the slasher pantheon. This past week, the service made another big slasher addition, this time bringing on one of the genre’s biggest commercial success of the last five years.
On June 8th, Hulu added the 2022 Scream reboot/sequel to its lineup, allowing everyone a chance to jump into one of the most beloved slasher franchises of all time. Sharing the name with Wes Craven’s 1996 classic, Scream comes from the filmmakers known as Radio Silence, as they retooled the meta franchise for a new generation of fans.
The film earned more than $137 million at the box office and earned itself a lot of fans amongst the longtime Scream faithful. This Scream successfully continues to the story of Sidney, Gale, and Dewey, while introducing a slew of new characters meant to take off with the torch.
The 2022 Scream is the first of a whole new wave of entries in the franchise, followed by Scream VI the following year. In 2026, Scream VII is set to hit theaters, with original scribe Kevin Williamson stepping in to direct.
What’s New on Hulu?
Scream is one of the many films that has been added to Hulu’s lineup in the month of June, though it came a week after the biggest wave of new additions. June 1st saw Hulu add Alien, Predator, Edge of Tomorrow, and dozens of others to its ever-growing roster. You can check out the full list of those additions below!
Adam
Alien (1979)
Alien 3
Alien Resurrection
Alien vs. Predator
Alien: Covenant
Aliens
Alien vs. Predator: Requiem
Beasts Of The Southern Wild
Before Midnight
Betsy’s Wedding
Beverly Hills Ninja
Big Eden
Big Fish
The Big Hit
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
Blue Jasmine
Boy Meets Girl
Breakin’ All the Rules
The Bronze
Bubble Boy
Bugsy
Cedar Rapids
The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader
Cold Pursuit
Cyrus
Daddy Day Care
Death on the Nile (2022)
Deja Vu
Delivery Man
Dude, Where’s My Car?
Edge of Tomorrow
Elena Undone
Freddy Got Fingered
The Girl Next Door
Grown Ups
Grown Ups 2
Happy Gilmore
The Heat
Hitchcock
Hurricane Bianca
Idiocracy
Independence Day
The Joy Luck Club
Just Go With It
Kung Fu Panda 3
Let’s Be Cops
Loving Annabelle
Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!
Mamma Mia!
The Mask
Me And Earl And The Dying Girl
Mirrors
The Namesake
A Perfect Ending
Pineapple Express
Predator (1987)
The Predator (2018)
Predator 2
Predators
Pride + Prejudice + Zombies
Prometheus
Reno 911! Miami: The Movie
Sordid Lives
28 Weeks Later
The War of the Roses
We’re The Millers
Working Girl
You Don’t Mess With The Zohan