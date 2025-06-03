Netflix’s Newest Horror Movie Has One of the Most Shocking Twists in Decades

A bunch of new movies made their way to Netflix this weekend, as the streaming service’s lineup underwent its usual monthly overhaul. Some big titles left the streamer as the calendar flipped to June, but even more arrived to kick off the new month in style. One of those new additions is a horror film that many would consider one of the most entertaining and surprising to come out of the genre in years.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film in question is Barbarian, the 2022 horror film from first-time writer/director Zach Cregger that stars Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, and Justin Long. Barbarian hit theaters three years ago and failed to make a massive splash at the box office, but it did make instant fans out of almost everyone who saw it and finding some success via word of mouth. A big reason for the hype behind Barbarian after its debut was an enormous twist that arrived when everyone least expected it, throwing audience expectations out the window and delivering a film that truly felt unique.

We won’t spoil the twist here, nor will we dive too deep into what the movie is about — it’s best to go in as fresh as possible if you haven’t seen it. But it is worth noting that Barbarian doesn’t wait until its final act to throw you for a loop. Just when you think you’re figuring things out, Barbarian will flip your mind upside-down, and you’ll probably have to pick your jaw up off the floor.

It does appear as though Barbarian is quickly finding a new audience with Netflix subscribers, given the instant success the film has had since arriving on the streamer. Just two days after launching on Netflix, Barbarian is already one of the most popular films on the service, ranking third overall in Tuesday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list.

If you haven’t seen Barbarian before, you should absolutely sit aside a couple of hours while it’s on Netflix. The timing is especially exciting because Cregger’s highly anticipated follow-up movie, Weapons, is set to hit theaters in August.

What’s New on Netflix?

Barbarian is one of several great movies that began streaming on Netflix at the start of June. Below, you can check out the full list of Netflix’s June 1st film additions.

The American

Barbarian

Bee Movie

The Birds

The Blues Brothers

The Devil’s Own

Dune (1984)

The Equalizer

Family Plot

Focus

Frenzy

The Great Outdoors

Hitchcock

Hop

The Legend of Zorro

The Man Who Knew Too Much

Neighbors

Now You See Me

Now You See Me 2

The Nutty Professor

Pokémon The Series: XY

Pokémon The Series: XY: XY: Kalos Quest

Pokémon The Series: XY: XYZ

Rear Window

The Theory of Everything

The Town

U-571

Us

Vertigo

Will you be checking out Barbarian now that it’s available on Netflix? Let us know in the comments!