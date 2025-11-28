Hulu Is Adding Two of the Most Beloved Christmas Franchises Just in Time for the Holidays

With December just around the corner, Hulu is making a move to be a streaming destination for the holiday season. The service already has a few different Christmas movie titles, like Jingle All the Way and Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point. But the start of December will see Hulu add even more festive favorites, including two complete franchises you can usually only find on Disney+.

On December 1st, Hulu is going to add every movie in the Home Alone franchise. That includes the two classic Home Alone films that star Macauley Culkin as Kevin McCallister, the following three sequels, and even the Disney+ original reboot/legacy sequel Home Sweet Home Alone.

So all five Home Alone films will be on Hulu for the entire 25 Days of Christmas, giving fans ample opportunity to watch through the whole franchise during the holidays. The same can be said for The Santa Clause.

Tim Allen’s hit Christmas movie trilogy is another one that is usually only housed on Disney+ but, for December at least, it will also be available on Hulu’s lineup. The Santa Clause will make its way to Hulu on December 1st, along with The Santa Clause 2 and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause.

Hulu’s lineup is getting a solid influx of holiday titles next month, but that genre just makes up a small section of what the streamer has in store for December 1st. Some of the big films hitting Hulu at the start of the month include Gremlins, Superbad, Black Swan, and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.

You can check out the full December calendar for Hulu here.

