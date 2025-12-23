Hulu Just Added an Iconic 2000s R-Rated Comedy (And We’re Still Waiting on a Sequel)

The golden age of comedy in the 2000s gave way to some of the most iconic films in the genre. The period was defined by a wide range of styles, from the absurdist humor of Napoleon Dynamite to sharp political satire in Borat and just about everything in between. The era also became a golden age for R-rated and Judd Apatow-style comedies, and one of the best that became an instant classic just hit Hulu.

That movie is Superbad, and it started streaming on Hulu on December 1st. The iconic comedy stars Jonah Hill and Michael Cera as two teenagers on the brink of high school graduation and adulthood who embark on a quest to throw a booze-filled party and lose their virginities before they graduate and go to different colleges. Greg Mottola directed the film, which was written by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg and produced by Judd Apatow, with Rogen, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Bill Hader, Martha MacIsaac, and Emma Stone also starring.

Superbad Is One of the Best Coming-Of-Age Comedies of All Time

So much of what makes Superbad work as a laugh-out-loud comedy is the way it nails the awkward, insecure, and hilariously inappropriate reality of teenage life and high school friendships. Rather than feeling like caricatures, the main characters are entirely authentic, and their close bond and general teenage awkwardness don’t just lead to plenty of hilarious moments and situations but also a genuine emotional core as they deal with all of the relatable struggles of growing up. Authenticity aside, the movie is packed with endlessly quotable lines like “Break yoself, fool” and “They said that would happen in health class” and a great soundtrack that helped it become a cultural phenomenon.

Despite a “Certified Fresh” Rotten Tomatoes rating of 88%, a massive box office haul of $170 million against an estimated $20 million budget, and its cult classic status, Superbad has remained a one-off film. There is a high demand for a sequel, but a Superbad 2 has never come to fruition. Hill even previously stated that the movie is one film he would “100% probably never touch,” as he doesn’t “think it requires improvement or anything to be built upon it.” Apatow, meanwhile, said on the Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum podcast that he’s “always wanted” to make a Superbad 2, and Hill has recently changed his tone, telling W Magazine he’d like to do a sequel “when we’re like 80…Like, ‘old-folks-home Superbad.’” For now, though, fans will have to continue to revisit the original on streaming.

What’s New on Hulu?

Hulu’s streaming catalog has seen some pretty awesome additions throughout December, with dozens of films freshly available to stream. Subscribers looking for more laughs after watching Superbad can watch other hilarious December 1st arrivals like Doctor Dolittle, Doctor Dolittle 2, Gremlins, Night School, and 17 Again. Other December arrivals include titles like Black Swan, Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes, Inheritance, and Plane, as well as beloved Christmas movies such as the entire Home Alone franchise, The Santa Clause movies, and Disney’s A Christmas Carol.

