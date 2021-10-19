Everything Leaving Hulu in November 2021

The calendar will flip to November in just a couple of weeks. Not only does that mean we’re through Spooky Season and on the way to Thanksgiving, it also means a new month of streaming titles on services like Hulu. Unfortunately, every wave of new streaming additions is accompanied by a bunch of departures. Hulu will be losing quite a few titles over the course of November, some of which will be more disappointing to fans than others.

There are a few movies leaving Hulu in the early parts of November, with Angels & Demons and The Da Vinci Code on November 8th highlighting that first wave of exits. Most of the departures, however, come at the end of the month.

The last day of any month is almost always the day that a lot of films leave a streaming service, and November is no different for Hulu. The day will see the departures of The Fifth Element, Edward Scissorhands, Black Dynamite, Free Willy, Office Space, and several others.

Here’s the full list of titles leaving Hulu next moth:

November 3

The Program (1993)

Unfaithful (2002)

November 8

Angels & Demons (2009)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

November 9

Transporter 3 (2008)

November 14

The Mountain Between Us (2017)

November 17

The Cup (2012)

November 30

The Baby-Sitters Club (1995)

Black Dynamite (2009)

Blue Chips (1994)

Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo (1984)

Buffalo Bill and The Indians (1976)

Chasing Papi (2003)

China Moon (1994)

Cold Creek Manor (2003)

Crazy Heart (2009)

Crimson Tide (1995)

Cutter’s Way (1981)

Dark Angel (1990)

Doc (1971)

Dr. Phibes Rises Again! (1972)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

Enter the Ninja (1981)

Eye of the Needle (1981)

Fargo (1996)

The Fifth Element (1997)

Free Willy (1993)

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home (1995)

Free Willy 3: The Rescue (1997)

Free Willy: Escape From Pirate’s Cove (2010)

The Glass House (2001)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

How to Beat the High Cost of Living (1980)

I Escaped From Devil’s Island (1973)

Last Chance Harvey (2008)

The Legend of Zorro (2005)

The Love Letter (1999)

Magic Mike (2012)

Minority Report (2002)

Modern Girls (1986)

Much Ado About Nothing (2013)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

Neil Young: Heart of Gold (2006)

Office Space (1999)

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969)

The Possession (2012)

The Prestige (2006)

Priest (2011)

Queen of the Damned (2002)

Real Men (1987)

Resident Evil (2002)

Revenge of the Ninja (1983)

Sabrina (1995)

Single White Female (1992)

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

The Soloist (2009)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Stephen King’s It (1990)

Sucker Punch (2011)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

Switchback (1997)

Tears Of The Sun (2003)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre II (1986)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

The Time Machine (2002)

Toy Soldiers (1991)

Troll 2 (1991)

Universal Soldier (1992)

The Untouchables (1987)

The Vatican Tapes (2015)

Volcano (1997)

Wayne’s World 2 (1993)

The Wrestler (2008)

The X-Files (1998)

XXX (2002)

XXX: State of the Union (2005)

Which of these movies are you most disappointed to see leaving Hulu in November? Let us know in the comments!