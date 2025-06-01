Hulu Adds Some of the Best Sci-Fi Movies Ever Made

The Hulu streaming service has been updated today with 69 new additions. Unfortunately, for Hulu subscribers June 2025 is a fairly underwhelming month, unless you are a sci-fi fan. If you are a sci-fan you fan, you have an appreciable number of new movies to stream with a Hulu subscription, including some of the best sci-fi movies ever made. How long these movies will be available with Hulu, we don’t know. Hulu does not disclose these finer details, but for the foreseeable future sci-fan fans on Hulu have lots of new additions to work though.

The highlight of these new sci-fi movies on Hulu is the Alien franchise, including 1979’s Alien and 1986’s Aliens. Joining these two sci-fi classics are also Alien 3, Alien Resurrection, Alien: Covenant, Alien vs. Predator, Alien vs Predator: Requiem, and Prometheus. Unfortunately, the rest of these Alien movies don’t match up to Alien and Aliens, but they complete the series.

For those that don’t know, Alien is the origin point of the Alien franchise. Released in 1979 and directed by Ridley Scott, it notably posted a $188 million box office on shoestring budget and spawned one of the biggest sci-fi franchises in all of entertainment. Unsurpsingly, it boasts Rotten Tomatoes scores of 93/94.

1986’s Aliens from director James Cameron is a sequel to 1979’s Alien, and is equally as great, as evident by its own 94/94 scores on Rotten Tomatoes. Also similarily, it did $183 million at the box office.

All of this is to say, Alien and Aliens are among the greatest sci-fi movies of all time and staples in the genre as a whole. In addition to the duo of movies, and all of the other aforementioned Alien movies, the following sci-fi movies have also been added to Hulu: Edge of Tomorrow, Independence Day, Predator, The Predator, Predator 2, and Predators. There is also Pride + Prejudice + Zombies, which arguably has some sci-fi elements.

The fact that both the complete Alien and Predator franchises are all now available to stream on Hulu would make June 2025 more than noteworthy enough for subscribers. However, you throw in a couple of the other aforementioned additions, and what you get is one of the best months for sci-fi fans in the history of Hulu.

