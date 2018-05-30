‘Incredibles 2’ Activewear Collection Arrives at Hot Topic

Disney and Pixar’s Incredibles 2 is hitting theaters on June 15th, and there’s little doubt that the film will dominate the box office. After all, 14 years is a long time for fans to wait for a sequel. As usual, Hot Topic and their fashion brand Her Universe are getting in on the action with an apparel line based on the film – in this case a line of activewear and accessories for both guys and girls.

The Hot Topic x Her Universe Incredibles 2 lineup includes pants, shorts, baseball jerseys, and a tank top with simple costume-inspired designs. A freakin’ Incredibles 2 fanny pack is also on the way, which seems appropriate. The idea of superhero parents jogging around the neighborhood in an attempt to lose a few pounds does seem like a fanny pack kind of situation.

You can shop the entire Incredibles 2 activewear lineup right here (plus size options are available). At the moment, Hot Topic is running sales that offer either 30% off a single item or buy one, get one for $1. Needless to say, interested parties should jump on this while the deal lasts. The 30% off sale is slated to end at midnight tonight, May 30th – 31st.

In related news, Funko recently released a huge collection of Pop figures and other products based on Incredibles 2. You can shop the entire collection right here. The full lineup includes the following:

The synopsis for Incredibles 2 reads:

“In Incredibles 2, Helen (voice of Holly Hunter) is called on to lead a campaign to bring Supers back, while Bob (voice of Craig T. Nelson) navigates the day-to-day heroics of ‘normal’ life at home with Violet (voice of Sarah Vowell), Dash (voice of Huck Milner) and baby Jack-Jack — whose superpowers are about to be discovered. Their mission is derailed, however, when a new villain emerges with a brilliant and dangerous plot that threatens everything. But the Parrs don’t shy away from a challenge, especially with Frozone (voice of Samuel L. Jackson) by their side. That’s what makes this family so Incredible.”

