‘Incredibles 2’ Director Takes Issue with iTunes Classifying the Film as a Kids’ Movie

Incredibles 2 writer-director Brad Bird is speaking out against iTunes labeling the Disney-Pixar superhero production “Kids & Family.”

Rated PG for “action sequences and some brief mild language,” Incredibles 2 features rare utterances of “crap,” “damn,” “damned,” and “Hell.”

In July, Bird tweeted at a parent who criticized The Incredibles sequel for its inappropriate “cuss words,” writing: “With all due respect, it is NOT a ‘kids movie.’ It is animated, and rated PG.”

On Friday, the thread resurfaced when another Twitter user pointed out the film is labeled “Kids & Family” on iTunes.

“Our classification should be no different than adventure films from Marvel or Lucasfilm just because we’re animated,” Bird tweeted in response. “What would you call sexism or racism for an art form? Medium-ism?”

Competing digital retailer Vudu lists Incredibles 2 as “action-comedy,” while retailers like Walmart and Target classify the film simply as “animation.” Best Buy, meanwhile, categorizes Incredibles 2 as “action and adventure,” with sub-genres “family-oriented adventure,” “sci-fi adventure,” and “superhero film.”

Bird, who has directed animated hits The Iron Giant and Ratatouille as well as Tom Cruise-led actioner Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol, previously defended more mature animated tales when he said animation is an art form — not a genre.

“People think of animation only doing things where people are dancing around and doing a lot of histrionics, but animation is not a genre,” Bird said.

“And people keep saying, ‘The animation genre.’ It’s not a genre! A Western is a genre! Animation is an art form, and it can do any genre. You know, it can do a detective film, a cowboy film, a horror film, an R-rated film or a kids’ fairy tale. But it doesn’t do one thing.”

Incredibles 2 is now available to own on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD.