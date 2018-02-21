‘Incredibles 2’: 7 Burning Questions Raised by the New Trailer

After quite a bit of confusion on Thursday night, and a little panic from fans on the internet, the first trailer for Disney/Pixar’s Incredibles 2 was finally released.

(If you haven’t seen it yet, watch the trailer above before you go any further!)

Videos by ComicBook.com

As far as teaser trailers go, Brad Bird‘s super-sequel hit the nail directly on the head. This 90-second sneak peek showed all kinds of new footage, teased the upcoming storyline, and reminded us why we loved the original Incredibles in the first place. The magic was certainly back.

Where the teaser really shined though, was in its ability to raise questions, making us more interested in the film itself, wondering what’s still to come.

After watching the Incredibles 2 trailer more than a few times, here are seven burning questions that need answering when the movie hits theaters on June 15.

What’s With Underminer?

At the very end of The Incredibles, the Parr family is stopped in their tracks by a villain known as The Underminer, voiced by Pixar icon and fan-favorite mailman John Ratzenberger. It was previously revealed that the sequel would pick up exactly where the first film left off, with The Incredibles fighting the mole-inspired villain.

We get our first glimpse at the Underminer fight in the new trailer, as we see him sucking money into a massive machine, catching Mr. Incredible in the process.

This makes us wonder how The Underminer fits into the narrative of the story as a whole. Could he potentially trap Mr. Incredible, leading to a higher demand for Elastigirl’s services? A more likely scenario here is that the act of snagging Mr. Incredible is what will cause the children to get in on the action, which in turn leads them to want a bigger slice of the crime-fighting pie later on.

Maybe The Underminer plays a bigger role in the movie than we thought.

Who’s This Guy?

At one point in the trailer, a mysterious caller gets in touch with Mr. Incredible and says he wants to work with a superhero. A similar event took place in the first film, which led to Mr. Incredible coming out of retirement. This time however, the guy on the other end of the phone wants to talk to Elastigirl.

We get a look at this business man in just one shot, which you can see above.

The name of this character is Winston Deavor and he’s voiced by Bob Odenkirk. As character descriptions earlier this year indicated, Winston leads a global communications company, he has a fascination with Supers, and wants to do everything in his power to bring them back into the spotlight.

The question regarding Winston isn’t so much about who he is, it’s wondering what his overall purpose will be. This guy could either be a major ally to the Parrs, or one of their greatest adversaries.

Is There New Tech on the Way?

One of the biggest “reveals” of the trailer was seeing the upgrades for Elastigirl.

Not only does Helen Parr now have a new suit to brag about, but she’s got herself a brand new toy. Several shots show off the Incredible matriarch riding around on an Elastigirl-themed motorcycle, no doubt paid for by Mr. Deavor.

Could this upgrade mean that the rest of the family has new tech on the way?

If Winston Deavor’s company ends up funding the other members of the family, or if Edna has a few tricks up her sleeve, we might be seeing something big for the Parrs.

Is Bob Going to Break?

Bob has been assigned parenting duties this time around and, if we’re being honest, he doesn’t look like he’s keeping it together very well.

All throughout the trailer, Bob is seen with bags under his eyes and stubble growing from his face. He doesn’t really have any idea how to be a stay-at-home dad.

To Bob’s credit, he does try to get help from his friends. We see him asking both Frozone and Edna for advice on what to do. Whether or not they have anything to offer him, that remains to be seen.

It’s going to be interesting to see how Bob handles this new role, and how long he can keep things up while Helen is away.

Is Edna Up to Something?

Edna is a very mysterious character, and her involvement in this movie is completely unknown. This could make for an intriguing twist to the story.

The one thing we know is that Bob goes to Edna for help. Outside of that, there has been no news as to what she’s up to at this point.

Perhaps the famed designer is the one behind Elastigirl’s upgraded suit. Or maybe this film will bring some truth to the theory that Edna had something to do with the deaths of the Supers all those years ago.

The most likely possibility however, is that Bob is going to Edna to get some assistance in dealing with Jack-Jack. The infant has a seemingly infinite array of powers, and only Edna Mode could design a suit to keep them all under control.

What Are Jack-Jack’s Powers?

This is quite possibly the question on most people’s minds after watching that new trailer. Everyone wants to know what exactly is going on with Jack-Jack.

At the end of the first Incredibles movie, it was revealed that Jack-Jack had various abilities. However, after this trailer, we’ve learned that those abilities are not just limited to wielding fire. This baby can shoot lasers from his eyes, teleport at will, and even turn into a troll-ish creature.

Is there anything Jack-Jack can’t do?!

The movie will likely address Jack-Jack’s powers, showing fans exactly what his limits are, and what kind of Super he will grow into.

Where Is Frozone’s Super Suit?

Honey, where is my super suit?!

This is the line from Incredibles that fans still regularly quote to this day, almost 14 years after the movie came out. When Frozone was called into action at the end of the film, his wife had moved the suit, causing him to panic just a little bit.

After the fight with The Underminer, did the chilly Super hang his suit up for good?

In the multiple scenes featuring Frozone, this trailer didn’t once show off him in the suit. Sure, that could just be the teaser keeping things hidden, but its worth wondering what kind of role Frozone will actually play in the film.

Let’s hope we get to see him back in action.