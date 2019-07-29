Indiana Jones 5 to Reportedly Start Filming in 2020

In just a matter of months, Steven Spielberg’s fifth Indiana Jones will start production in hopes of a 2021 release. In a new report my movie scoop website Discussing Film, Indiana Jones 5 will reportedly begin filming April 2020 in London, presumably at Pinewood Studios — a location many Disney films have shot principal photography before.

The film was originally supposed to begin shooting in April of this year, though Walt Disney Studios decided to push the film back after the powers that be reportedly couldn’t settle on a final script. Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull writer David Koepp then exited the project and was replaced by This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman to overhaul the entire script.

It has yet to be seen what the film will be about, or what its name will be, but Spielberg has gone on record promoting his excitement for the film as recently as last year.

“It’s always worth the trip when I get to work with this deep bench of talent coming out of the UK,” Spielberg said during the Empire Awards. “The actors, and the crew, the chippies, the sparks, the drivers — everybody who has helped me make my movies here, and will continue helping me make my movies here when I come back in April 2019 to make the fifth Indiana Jones movie right here.”

With those involved in the franchise not getting any younger, some concerns were had someone would be replacing Harrison Ford as the iconic adventurer. Ford suggests, however, that’s not the case. Earlier this summer, the Star Wars alum mentioned in an interview once he’s “gone,” the character will also disappear.

“Nobody is going to be Indiana Jones,” Ford said when asked who he would want to follow him in the part. “Don’t you get it? I’m Indiana Jones. When I’m gone, he’s gone. It’s easy.”

To date, the entire Indiana Jones franchise has grossed nearly $2 billion worldwide, $939 million of which came domestically. Not adjusted for inflation, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull is the best performing film of the bunch, grossing $786.6m worldwide.

What are you hoping the fifth Indiana Jones tackles?

Indiana Jones 5 is scheduled for release on July 9, 2021.