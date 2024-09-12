Inside Out 2 Disney+ Premiere Date Confirmed, And It's Sooner Than You Think

The biggest movie of the year is making its way to streaming much sooner than you might have expected. Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2 has smashed records on its way to $1.675 billion at the global box office and counting. The hit film has already had its initial home release, available on VOD platforms and physical discs, but that home release will be extending to Disney+ later this month.

On Thursday morning, Disney announced that Inside Out 2 would be making its way to Disney+ on September 25th. That means the hit Pixar sequel will be able to stream free with a Disney+ subscription in just two weeks. To celebrate, they are running a $1.99 deal on a Disney+ Basic subscription for a limited time.

Given how massive a hit Inside Out 2 has been in theaters since its debut at the start of the summer, it's hard to think the movie will be anything less than a behemoth in the streaming world. Movies like Encanto and Moana have been enormous streaming forces for Disney over the last few years, and Inside Out 2 could easily follow suit.

Inside Out 3



Disney has announced a spinoff Inside Out series coming to Disney+, but there hasn't been any confirmation about a potential third film in the series. Given the success, it certainly seems like a strong possibility for Disney and Pixar (who have yet to let Toy Story actually end).

Pete Docter, the head of Pixar and director of the first Inside Out, told Fandango that a third movie is definitely on the table, but that they're not rushing into things.

"We're in the same place we were after [Inside Out]," Docter said. "We're just like, 'Okay, well if we were going to do something, what would it be?' And we're kind of just thinking of ideas. Who knows?"

He went on to explain that ideas from both Inside Out and Inside Out 2 could make their way into a potential Inside Out 3, talking about how when he directed the first film, he felt like there was a big world to work with that they only saw a portion of.

"I would love for it to feel as though out of this vast world we only saw like three percent and the rest of it is still out there," Docter said. "So, there's a lot to explore, a lot of things that we played with in the first movie or the second movie that didn't work for story reasons — [they] didn't fit thematically — so we have a lot to play with."