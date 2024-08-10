D23: Disney Reveals Inside Out Spinoff Dream Productions

D23 is in full swing, and Disney has already hit fans with a bevy of first looks at in-development projects. One of those first looks was at one of Pixar’s most beloved properties, which also happens to still be tearing up the box office in Inside Out. At D23 Disney revealed the first look and details for its Inside Out spin-off series Dream Productions, and as the name implies, the series will be set in the dream factory in Riley’s head seen in both Inside Out and Inside Out 2. The series will be hitting Disney+ sometime in 2025, and you can get a first look at the logo and some art from the show below.

Dream Productions

Those who have watched the first two Inside Out films will know Dream Productions as the place where Riley’s dreams are created, though they don’t just happen. The dreams are brought to life at a movie-style studio complete with a crew, sets, and all sorts of props as the team tries to tell stories they think will resonate with Riley in some way. As you can see in the first art from the series, the crew is back and has a grand stage to work with.

Pete Docter describes Dream PRoductions as “an inbetween-quel”, and in a first look at the series, you can see Riley falling asleep in the real world and Dream Productions going to work once the Asleep meter is fully moved from Awake to Asleep. We then see an image of the team getting to work on creating the night’s big setpiece, and the final image we see is Riley in some sort of dance scene where she’s standing on a star in the middle of the room.

An Inside Out Trilogy

Inside Out 2 is Pixar’s biggest hit to date, and while it is headed to home video soon, it still has plenty of gas in the tank to add to its already impressive box office total. That’s obviously prompted many to wonder about future sequels, and the question of possibly getting an Inside Out 3 was asked during Good Morning America’s interview with The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger. Iger seems fully on board for a third film, though didn’t share if that would indeed happen down the line. He did leave things open to interpretation though, so it wouldn’t be surprising to eventually see that happen.

Inside Out 2 is directed by Kelsey Mann, written by Meg LeFauve and Dave Holstein, and produced by Mark Nielsen. The film features the return of the original five emotions, including Amy Poehler (Joy), Phyllis Smith (Sadness), and Lewis Black (Anger), as well as the additions of Tony Hale (Fear) and Liza Lapira (Disgust).

Joining the cast for the sequel are Maya Hawke (Anxiety), Ayo Edebiri (Envy), Adèle Exarchopoulos (Ennui), Paul Walter Hauser (Embarrassment), Kensington Tallman (Riley), Lilimar (Valentina), Diane Lane (Riley’s Mom), Kyle MacLachlan (Riley’s Dad), Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green (Bree), Grace Lu (Grace), Yvette Nicole Brown (Coach Roberts), Sarayu Blue (Margie), Flea (Jake), Ron Funches (Bloofy), Dave Goelz (Mind Cop Frank), James Austin Johnson (Pouchy), Bobby Moynihan (Forgetter Bobby), Frank Oz (Mind Cop Dave), Paula Pell (Mom’s Anger), Paula Poundstone (Forgetter Paula), John Ratzenberger (Fritz), Kendall Coyne Schofield (Hockey Announcer), June Squibb (Nostalgia), Kirk Thatcher (Foreman), and Yong Yea (Lance Slashblade).

