Iron Man: Marvel Reveals Surprising Facts About the Mark I Armor
Marvel decided to take it all the way back with some surprising facts about Iron Man’s Mark I Armor. They posted a video on their Twitter account all about that first suit. MCU fans will know this rudimentary design from his first outing on-screen, but there are some fun additions not featured in the film. For example, in Tales of Suspense #39 from 1959, the transistor-powered circuits actually coordinated with his brain waves. If that weren’t enough, Tony Stark also made sure to include suction cups on his palms and magnetic turbo-insulators in the body of the suit. That means no repulsor rays. One of the signature Iron Man details wasn’t even present in the first edition either, instead of jet power propulsion, there was just compressed air jets on his feet.
Marvel Concept Artist Ryan Meinerding gave fans a look at this first armor just a few days ago on Instagram. He wrote, “Iron Man came out 12 years ago today! Here are some of my favorite images I painted for that film. It was a tremendous experience and I feel very lucky to have worked on it. I got to share an office with @philjdsaunders for like 7 months and learned so much!”
Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo certainly believed that Tony Stark has become an icon. They said as much while lobbying for Iron Man to get a crack at an Oscar.
“We don’t make movies for awards." Joe Russo said. "Yes, making this was exceedingly difficult. We made the two most expensive movies ever back-to-back. But I just want to stump for one thing, and that’s Robert Downey.”
“His cumulative body of work from these movies is staggering,” he had previously said. “If you look at the work over just even the last four [Marvel] films he’s done, it’s phenomenal. . . . He deserves an Oscar perhaps more than anyone in the last 40 years because of the way that he has motivated popular culture."
