Tuesday Night's Quarantine Watch Party is Iron Man

The Quarantine Watch Party is returning on Tuesday night with a unified viewing of Marvel's Iron Man! The first movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was chosen as the Tuesday night headliner as fans across Twitter and Instagram have been eager to celebrate Tony Stark's journey together with the first Marvel Studios movie since the Russo Brothers and Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely hosted Avengers: Endgame's Party. Fans from around the world can join in on the Quarantine Watch Party event at 9pm ET by using #QuarantineWatchParty and #IronMan.

How does the Quarantine Watch Party of Iron Man it work? Simple. At 9pm ET on Monday night, everybody who wishes to attend the Quarantine Watch Party presses play on their respective edition of Iron Man -- be it a digital download, a 4K or blu-ray copy, or via a Disney+ stream. Then, they take to Instagram or Twitter and post using #QuarantineWatchParty with their thoughts, jokes, debates and photos showing off their at-home theater set ups.

Late to the Party? That's okay! With the film starting at 9pm ET on the dot, it is easy to join the Quarantine Watch Party late in the game. Fast forward 15 minutes and press play at 9:15pm ET, or get a later start by jumping to the 30:00 mark of the movie and press play at 9:30pm ET, and so on until you are caught up for the best live experience with everyone else!

Want to cosplay for Tuesday night's event? Dress up, snap a pic, and share it on social media with #QuarantineWatchParty in your post for a chance to be shared on ComicBook.com's official Twitter and Instagram accounts!

The Quarantine Watch Party have played host to dozens of special guests and created worldwide Twitter trends on numerous occasions. To date, directors including Scott Derrickson of Doctor Strange, James Gunn of Guardians of the Galaxy, Cathy Yan of Birds of Prey, James Mangold of Logan, and David F. Sandberg of Shazam! have joined the event. Actors such as the casts of Ant-Man and Bloodshot have participated in the watch-along event. Now, it is back, solely for the fans to unite from the comfort of their own homes, to watch Iron Man together.

Plenty of reason to stay home, be safe, and have fun together!

ComicBook.com's Quarantine Watch Party for Iron Man begins at 9pm ET on Tueday night!

