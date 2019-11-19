Elf Tops FandangoNOW’s Holiday Movies Not Available on Netflix or Disney+

In a matter of days — well, unless you’ve already caught the bug — it will officially be Christmas movie season. For the next four of five weeks, it will finally be socially acceptable to watch Christmas classics like A Christmas Story, Die Hard, and Jingle All The Way to your heart’s guilt-free content. Another modern Christmas classic is Elf, the Will Ferrell-starring, Jon Favreau-directing adventure film. Unfortunately for fans wanting to stream the movie repeatedly on Netflix or Disney+, you’ll be out of luck — it’s not on either of those services.

Where there’s a will, there’s a way, as Elf has topped Fandango‘s list of most-watched holiday movies not available on a major streaming platform. “With families reuniting for the holidays, it’s the perfect time to gather around the TV and relive some beloved classics,” Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis said in a statement. “Elf remains a staple of the season, charming movie lovers of every generation. Rudolph and the 1966 Grinch prove that fans of classic TV specials are keeping these annual favorites alive by streaming them on FandangoNOW.”

You can see FandangoNow’s list of the top twenty Christmas movies not on Netflix or Disney+ below.

“Elf” (2003)

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (1989)

“The Polar Express” (2004)

“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” (1964)*

“Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (1966)

“Four Christmases” (2008)

“Frosty the Snowman” (1969)*

“The Holiday” (2006)

“Arthur Christmas” (2011)

“The Night Before” (2015)

“Planes, Trains and Automobiles” (1987)

“A Christmas Carol” (1938)

“A Christmas Carol” (1984)

“A Christmas Carol” (2012)

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” (1965)

“Gremlins” (1984)

“Jack Frost” (1998)

“Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas” (2013)

“Meet Me in St. Louis” (1944)

“Edward Scissorhands” (1990)

All of the above movies are available at various rental prices from FandangoNow, though most appear to be the $3-$4 range. Those with asterisks are only available for purchase at $9.99. In the case you’re wanting to save some extra money, there are still plenty of options on both Disney+ and Netflix. In fact, you can check out every Christmas movie currently on Disney+ here.

