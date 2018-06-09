‘It: Chapter 2’ Adds Isaiah Mustafa as Adult Mike

It: Chapter 2 has cast Isaiah Mustafa, best known as the ‘Old Spice Guy,’ as the grown-up version of meat delivery boy Mike (played in It by Chosen Jacobs).

Adult Mike was the last role to be cast and was announced by Jacobs in an Instagram post, writing “you’re one of us now” and tagging Mustafa.

Mustafa joins Jessica Chastain (Beverly), James McAvoy (Bill), Bill Hader (Ritchie), Jay Ryan (Ben), James Ransone (Eddie) and Andy Bean (Stanley) as the adult iterations of the Losers Club.

It director Andy Muschietti is back as is screenwriter Gary Dauberman, whose script is once again inspired by Stephen King’s famed novel.

Production is expected to start this summer on the sequel, which catches up with the youths 27 years after their defeat of Pennywise (Bill Skarsgard). The pack return to Derry, Maine, where the Losers Club must once again band together to defeat the nightmarish creature who takes the form of a psychotic clown.

“It’s going to be a very different experience this time around, just given the fact that you have all of these incredible, seasoned actors to play against, as opposed to having all the kids,” Skarsgard told Den of Geek of the sequel. “So it’s going to be a different experience for sure. But I’m looking forward to it.”

It grossed $700 million worldwide after its release last September, earning the number one September opening weekend and going on to become the highest-grossing R-rated horror movie of all time.

In the sequel, audiences are “gonna find a lot of things that resemble the first one — the humor, the emotion, the horror,” Muschietti told audiences at CinemaCon in April as reported by ComicBook.com.

“People are very invested emotionally in the characters of the story. At the end of the first one, there’s a promise of something else… It’s gonna be scarier. It’s gonna be a more intense experience. So, bring your adult diapers to the theater.”

It: Chapter Two opens September 6, 2019.