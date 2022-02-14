Hollywood Mourns the Loss of Comedy Legend Ivan Reitman

The world lost a comedy legend this weekend. Late Sunday night, news broke that filmmaker Ivan Reitman had passed away at the age of 75. The writer, director, and producer was a comedy mainstay in Hollywood for years, helming films like Ghostbusters, Stripes, Meatballs, Kindergarten Cop, Twins, and Evolution. Reitman also produced the likes of Space Jam, Heavy Metal, Up in the Air, and 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the latter two titles being directed by his son.

Reitman has long been an influential figure in American comedy; his impact on many is immeasurable. It should come as no surprise that, following his death, comedic voices from around the industry took to social media to mourn his passing and share their fond memories of the iconic filmmaker.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On-camera stars like Kumail Nanjiani and Seth Green shared their thoughts on Reitman and his influence. Paul Feig, the director who was behind the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot, noted just how much everyone in the world of comedy owe to Reitman. Cobra Kai co-creator Jon Hurwitz and filmmakers like Axelle Carolyn and BenDavid Grabinski also took to social media with their thoughts.

You can see some of the many reflections on Reitman’s life and career below.

Kumail Nanjiani

https://twitter.com/kumailn/status/1493071753240666115?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Seth Green

https://twitter.com/SethGreen/status/1493063701724807173?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Paul Feig

I’m in absolute shock. I had the honor of working so closely with Ivan and it was always such a learning experience. He directed some of my favorite comedies of all time. All of us in comedy owe him so very much. Thank you for everything, Ivan. Truly. ❤️❤️ https://t.co/SGnI7OcT9s — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) February 14, 2022

Emily Gordon

https://twitter.com/emilyvgordon/status/1493069205008121857?s=20&t=pG0zcB_7dAr-RDkFkXxyvg

Jon Hurwitz

Animal House, Meatballs, Stripes, Ghostbusters, Twins, Kindergarten Cop, Beethoven, Dave, Space Jam, Private Parts, Road Trip, Old School. What a legacy of classics. Ivan Reitman was always kind and supportive when our paths crossed. My deepest condolences to his family. #RIP pic.twitter.com/F0q41Cz52l — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) February 14, 2022

BenDavid Grabinski

RIP Ivan Reitman. A major loss. This is my favorite motivational speech in movie history. pic.twitter.com/dNfrGWgK73 — BenDavid Grabinski (@bdgrabinski) February 14, 2022

Rosanna Arquette

https://twitter.com/RoArquette/status/1493075227026202630?s=20&t=pG0zcB_7dAr-RDkFkXxyvg

Axelle Carolyn

https://twitter.com/AxelleCarolyn/status/1493082372014628867?s=20&t=pG0zcB_7dAr-RDkFkXxyvg

W. Earl Brown

https://twitter.com/WEarlBrown/status/1493077957715595267?s=20&t=p_0wNCbW4kHL6pvckt9Tsw

Guy Branum