Hollywood Mourns the Loss of Comedy Legend Ivan Reitman

The world lost a comedy legend this weekend. Late Sunday night, news broke that filmmaker Ivan Reitman had passed away at the age of 75. The writer, director, and producer was a comedy mainstay in Hollywood for years, helming films like Ghostbusters, Stripes, Meatballs, Kindergarten Cop, Twins, and Evolution. Reitman also produced the likes of Space Jam, Heavy Metal, Up in the Air, and 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the latter two titles being directed by his son.
Reitman has long been an influential figure in American comedy; his impact on many is immeasurable. It should come as no surprise that, following his death, comedic voices from around the industry took to social media to mourn his passing and share their fond memories of the iconic filmmaker.
On-camera stars like Kumail Nanjiani and Seth Green shared their thoughts on Reitman and his influence. Paul Feig, the director who was behind the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot, noted just how much everyone in the world of comedy owe to Reitman. Cobra Kai co-creator Jon Hurwitz and filmmakers like Axelle Carolyn and BenDavid Grabinski also took to social media with their thoughts.
