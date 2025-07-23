One of Jack Black’s Funniest Movies Is Streaming Totally Free

This summer, a whole new generation is discovering Jack Black thanks to A Minecraft Movie, and it’s a great time to explore his catalog of past hits while they’re at it. Thankfully, one of Black’s most iconic and personal comedies is streaming for free now on Tubi. Those who love rock ‘n’ roll, comedy, and 2000s nostalgia will definitely love this hidden gem.

Right now, Tubi has Tenacious D and the Pick of Destiny, a fantasy comedy starring Black and Kyle Gass as fictionalized versions of themselves and their two-man band, Tenacious D. Black’s character is called Jables, or “J.B.” while Gass’ is called Kage, or “K.G.,” and they meet in Hollywood after J.B. runs away from home in the midwest in the hopes of being a rock legend. Together, they learn of a magical guitar pick that once belonged to Satan, and has since been used by all the most famous guitarists in rock history. They begin to search for this relic themselves.

If that sounds silly and outrageous so far, you’re not alone. Tenacious D and the Pick of Destiny was a bit too much for viewers at the time, bombing at the box office and earning middling reviews. However, it is definitely a cult classic with some dedicated fans, and its unique premise has only seemed to add to its legacy over the last two decades. Black jokingly blamed the movie’s poor performance on the nature of its target audience, saying that “enthusiastic stoners” didn’t get around to seeing it until it was released on DVD.

Play video

Still, Black and Gass remain proud of the movie to this day. It’s a particularly personal project for them, as the duo had already been performing as Tenacious D for more than a decade when the movie came out. Concert footage going back to 1994 shows Black talking about a possible movie on stage between songs, with numerous ideas for different fantasy stories following the band. Some fans even hoped The Pick of Destiny would be the first in a series of absurd rock comedies, but no sequels ever materialized.

In some ways, that makes The Pick of Destiny all the more special and singular. While there’s only one, it implies the possibility for other epics of its kind, and it perfectly encapsulates the energetic persona Black has cultivated throughout his career. While there’s only one movie, it naturally implies the possibility for more, giving fans a chance to daydream about what could have been if audiences had only turned out at the box office in 2006.

Tenacious D and the Pick of Destiny is streaming for free on Tubi, as the service is supported by ad breaks. It’s available on just about every major streaming device. The movie is also available to digitally rent or purchase on PVOD stores, and it has been released numerous times on DVD and Blu-ray. The latest remaster came out in February of 2024, featuring brand new bonus footage for the die-hard fans.