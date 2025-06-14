A Minecraft Movie Sets HBO Max Release Date (And It’s Soon)

A Minecraft Movie was a huge hit for Warner Bros. Discovery and Legendary, almost hitting the $1 billion mark at the box office. The film, which was directed by Jared Hess, brought in over $951 million during its theatrical run, which moved it into elite territory as the second-highest-grossing video game movie of all time behind only The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which brought in over $1.3 billion worldwide. That’s incredibly impressive, and now fans can schedule a rewatch or a first-time viewing at home.

A Minecraft Movie will start streaming on Max on Friday, June 20th, but fans can also catch it on HBO starting on Saturday, June 21st at 8:00 PM EST (via Deadline). It will be interesting to see how long it takes Warner Bros. Discovery and Legendary to announce a sequel, though a previous interview from Mike De Luca and Pam Abby with Deadline revealed that they are already in early development on a sequel to both Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice and A Minecraft Movie, using the term “imminently” in regards to that development.

The second post-credits scene sets up a character that could play an important part in a sequel, though there is no actress attached to the role yet, and we don’t even see her face on screen. That said, in an interview with Deadline, director Jared Hess teased big plans if a sequel happens, and he would be thrilled to make it happen.

“We had so much fun making this movie, and it’s such an expansive world in the game, and there were so many things that we didn’t tap into that we wanted to. I would have a blast doing the sequel, and it seems like there’s already talk about it happening, so I’m super excited,” Hess said. “It’ll be so much fun to go back into the world. The fans are just having such a good time. We teased it in the end credits, and the fans seem to be going wild for it.”

If you end up picking up the Blu-ray edition of the movie, you’ll also get some fun extras, and that’s even more true of the exclusive Collector’s Crafting Table Edition that unfolds and creates a Minecraft like scene and then also folds into he crafting table that includes magnets to hold it together. That will be exclusive to Walmart, but you can snag the other editions from other physical and online retailers, and you can find the full features list below.

A Minecraft Movie 4K Blu-ray Features

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

Building the World of Minecraft: Block Party – featurette (14:19) – Grant Major’s team brings Minecraft’s Overworld to life with blocky textures, vibrant biomes, and square props. Through practical effects and digital art, they craft a cinematic Minecraft world!

Creepers, Zombies, and Endermen Oh My! – featurette (13:14) – Explore the unique mobs in A Minecraft Movie, including Creepers, Piglins, and Zombies. The featurette features live action looks and onscreen performances, with expert designers and artists contributing.

A Minecraft Movie: Block Beats – featurette (9:01) – Music brings A Minecraft Movie to life! Jack Black, Jason Momoa, and Danielle Brooks created fun tunes like “I Feel Alive.” Fans will love behind-the-scenes clips and insights into the film’s music.

A Minecraft Movie: Pixel Pals – featurette (14:02) – Jack Black and Jason Momoa pour boundless energy into A Minecraft Movie, from Jack’s gaming breaks to Jason’s wardrobe design. Their chemistry and behind-the-scenes fun bring joy to this film!

Marlene + Nitwit – featurette (5:07) – Marlene and Nitwit’s quirky bond shines in this film! In this piece Nitwit, voiced by Matt Berry, narrates their wild journey, parodying My Name is Earl, with hilarious moments from Jennifer Coolidge.

Optional English SDH, Canadian French, Parisian French, Latin Spanish subtitles

What would you like to see in a Minecraft Movie sequel? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things movies and gaming with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!