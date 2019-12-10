Jack Black Is Retiring, Jumanji: The Next Level May Be His Last Movie

In recent years film fans have seen many iconic actors reveal their retirement from appearing on the big screen. Oscar winners Daniel Day-Lewis and Robert Redford are two notable examples in recent memory, the pair ended their tenure in films after careers that brought us There Will Be Blood and Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, plus The Last of the Mohicans and All the President’s Men. These two icons might have another figure from films joining them in movie retirement, and it’s one that will surprise you: comedian and Jumanji star Jack Black.

“Maybe one more movie,” the actor told Balance. “I’m kind of enjoying the idea of early retirement….I’ve been saying for a long time that this is the last movie. We’ll see. I can’t really say what my next thing is because it’s too early; it’s a jinxer. I’ve got a couple of tricks up my sleeve. But not too many. I’m looking to wrap it up pretty soon. Ride off into the sunset.”

Black went on to reveal that his interest in a possible retirement stems from being away from his family, but that he’s open to the idea of a television series in Los Angeles to stay close by. The actor went on to cite another notable would-be retiree Quentin Tarantino, lobbying for a part in Tarantino’s often cited “final movie” before retirement.

“We’ll see. I’m not a big five-year plan kind of guy though. I don’t really look down the road. I kind of take it day by day. And if something comes up, you know, obviously if [Quentin] Tarantino comes a-knocking, I’m gonna do that movie…Maybe I’m going to pull a Tarantino and say, ‘Guys. I’ve done 99 movies. I’m going to do one more. Gonna go out on top!’”

Jack Black made his feature film debut in 1992’s Bob Roberts, a mockumentary directed by and starring Tim Robbins. The actor went on to appear in High Fidelity before being type cast in raunchy comedies like Saving Silverman, Shallow Hal, and Orange County. His tenure in films like these made his transition to family-friendly comedy with School of Rock even more of a surprise, a turn that he would lean into even more with films like Nacho Libre, the Kung Fu Panda series, plus Goosebumps, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and others. Black has also gained notoriety for his dramatic acting as well, earning a Golden Globe nomination for his work in Richard Linklater’s Bernie.

Jumanji: The Next Level , what might be his penultimate movie, hits theaters on December 13.