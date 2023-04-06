Jack Black Pitches Inventive Idea for Nacho Libre Video Game

Jack Black has a pretty great idea for a Nacho Libre video game. Jack Black has had a pretty legendary career starring in all-time classics like High Fidelity, Tropic Thunder, and beloved animated hits like Kung Fu Panda. Now, he's gracing the screen once more with another animated performance, this time as an iconic villain. Jack Black stars as Bowser in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, allowing him the opportunity to flex his voice acting muscles once again and hopefully do one of gaming's greatest baddies justice. It's not the only video game he's in either, he's also playing Claptrap in the upcoming Borderlands film which is scheduled to release sometime in the future.

With a lot of love for video games under his belt, Jack Black pitched an idea for a video game adaptation of one of his films to IGN. Black wants to see a video game based on Nacho Libre, his 2006 film about a luchador who fights to raise money for the orphanage he works at. He noted that he envisions the hypothetical Nacho Libre game as an 8-bit game with "Donkey Kong-like graphics" where you drive all over town and face off against increasingly powerful wrestlers until you reach the final boss. It's a pretty fun idea, but it's probably unlikely to happen. Nacho Libre wasn't a box office hit and it didn't go over super well with critics, so a future for that franchise is probably out of the question. There is a Nacho Libre video game on Nintendo DS, but it was not met with much praise upon its release and it doesn't have the same sense of style that Jack Black is pitching.

Jack Black has appeared in a number of other games, though. He famously starred in Brutal Legend, cameoed in High on Life and Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2, and has a few other gaming credits to his name. While a new Nacho Libre game may never come to fruition, it seems likely that Black will continue to grace the gaming scene with his presence.

