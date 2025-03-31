Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Reveals His Favorite Book in the Series (Will It Be Season 4?)

The third season of Reacher came to an end this past week, and fans are rejoicing in the fact that the series has already been renewed for Season 4. Prime Video’s most popular series is going to continue, which is no surprise, but there is still the big question of which novel the new season will adapt for TV. Each of the first three seasons has turned one of Lee Child’s Jack Reacher books into an eight-episode thriller, all three of which have been amongst the most popular novels in the series. You’ve got to think Season 4 will follow suit.

We don’t know yet which book will provide the story for Season 4, but it appears series star Alan Ritchson has an opinion on the matter. While speaking to Men’s Journal, Ritchson revealed that his favorite Jack Reacher that has yet to be adapted is Die Trying, and that he’d like to take on that adventure with the series.

“I would love to see that happen,” Ritchson said of his Reacher series adapting Die Trying for the screen. “And so far, there’s been a lot of discussion about whether or not we should or should not. I guess we’ll see what the future holds. I’ll find a way.”

Die Trying is the second-ever Jack Reacher book that Child published, released back in 1998. The book sees Reacher and a woman he doesn’t know kidnapped together, chained up in the back of a van and driven across the country for a reason he has to work to figure out.

Fans of the Jack Reacher books hold Die Trying in pretty high regard, though it’s safe to say it isn’t quite as beloved as a couple of other books in the series. Persuader, which provided the inspiration for Season 3, is easily one of the most popular installments.

It would make total sense for Season 4 of Reacher to adapt Die Trying, given its popularity and Ritchson’s passion for the story. Plus, isolating Reacher a little more than usual will keep Neagley from playing a major role in the story, which makes sense given Maria Sten’s breakout character is starring in her own spinoff series. All that said, there are certainly other options on the table as far as books for Season 4.

Tripwire remains near the top of the wish list for most Jack Reacher fans, as does the story that takes place across books 61 Hours and Worth Dying For. There’s also Without Fail, which Sten wants to see adapted as part of the TV series.

“My favorite book is — and they’ll probably never do it — but it’s Without Fail,” Sten told Men’s Journal. “I would really love Neagley to pop back on Reacher to do that one.”

For now, all we know is that Season 4 of Reacher is a sure thing. It’s just a matter of waiting to find out which book the new installment is going to be based on. Ritchson started posting clues about the Season 3 book after the second season concluded, so keep an eye on his Instagram account in the coming weeks.

What book would you like to see adapted for Reacher‘s fourth season? Let us know in the comments!