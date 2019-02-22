‘Bond 25’ Working Title Revealed

The next chapter in the James Bond 007 saga, likely the last for current star Daniel Craig, is finally preparing to enter production this year, and with a very peculiar working title.

This week, Production Weekly added an update to its listing for the next James Bond film, commonly referred to as Bond 25. The project will shoot with the working title of Shatterhand. There’s no telling what that could mean, but it definitely sounds exciting.

According to the listing, production is set to begin on April 6th in Pinewood Studios in London, England, as well as Matera, Italy. There’s no telling how long production could last, but the goal is to have the project fully completed in just about a year, with the release date set for next April.

The release date for Bond 25 hasn’t always been set for April 2020 however. The film was long planned to hit theaters on February 14th, 2020, but was recently pushed back a couple of months amidst a major rewrite of the script. Scott Z. Burns, writer of The Bourne Ultimatum and Contagion, was tapped last week to handle the Bond 25 rewrites, taking the reins from Neal Purvis and Robert Wade. The new version of the script is reportedly a full overhaul, and Burns could end up with first screenplay credit when all is said and done.

This project has had a tough time getting off the ground in the past year or so, and the writers aren’t the only ones who have seen a major change. 127 Hours director Danny Boyle had been hired to helm the movie, but stepped away due to creative differences. That’s when Eon Productions hired Purvis and Wade to write a new script, and Cary Fukunaga was brought on to take over.

“We are delighted to be working with Cary,” producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said in a statement. “His versatility and innovation make him an excellent choice for our next James Bond adventure.”

Bond 25 is set to hit theaters on April 8, 2020.