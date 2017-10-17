James Bond Funko Pops Are Forever

While I’m surprised that Cuphead got Funko Pop figures before James Bond, it’s better late than never. Indeed, 007 has finally been added to the family. Here’s what’s coming from Funko with love:

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first wave of James Bond Funko Pop figures includes Sean Connery and Roger Moore versions of the character based on their appearances in Goldfinger and The Spy Who Loved Me respectively. The iconic “Golden Girl” from Goldfinger is also included. As for the villains, Blofeld, Oddjob and Jaws made the cut. All of these figures are available to pre-order now at Entertainment Earth for release in December/January.

Naturally, there are plenty of exclusives for collectors in this series. Oddjob throwing his hat will be coming to Target, Octopussy James Bond dressed in a white tux is headed to Barnes & Noble, and Dr. No James Bond in a black tux will be found at Toys “R” Us. Look for the exclusives to arrive in their respective stores starting in December. Check out the gallery below to take a closer look at all of the figures in Funko’s James Bond lineup. If you hurry, you can also take advantage of Entertainment Earth’s BOGO 50% off sale on Funko items. The sale ends today, October 17th.