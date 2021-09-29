Henry Cavill Open To Playing 007 Villain, Instead of James Bond

Henry Cavil is keen on being a Bond villain if the opportunity presented itself. The Movie Dweeb sat down with the Sherlock Holmes actor to ask him about another staple of British film. Instead of the constant James Bond questions, the interviewer decided to take a different approach. There have been plenty of high-profile actors to go ahead and stand opposite any of the 007s. Cavill would just be the next in line, but that doesn’t make it any less exciting to think about. Unlike some of the other properties that the star gets asked about, this was very direct and to the point. It’s amazing to think that such a move would even be on the table, but so much of the James Bond series is up in the air after No Time To Die. Fans have been relentlessly fan-casting their choices for the next British super spy, but nothing has materialized yet. (Nor will it in the immediate future as No Time To Die hasn’t even hit theaters yet.) Check out the actor’s comments right here.

https://twitter.com/The_MovieDweeb/status/1442864462059515906?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“If Barbara [Broccoli] and Michael [G. Wilson] interested me in any capacity to be a part of their movies, then I will gladly have that discussion, and that would be something I’d be very keen to explore further.”

The star previously told a story about what the director of Casino Royale said to him when he auditioned for the role of Bond.

“I probably could have prepared better,” Cavill said in an interview from 2019. “I remember the director, Martin Campbell, saying, ‘Looking a little chubby there, Henry,’ I didn’t know how to train or diet. And I’m glad Martin said something because I respond well to truth. It helps me get better.”

The current Bond, Daniel Craig, said last year that he was sort of relieved that this chapter was coming to a close. But, he loved being together with the cast and crew for one final ride.

“This is it. That’s it, it’s over,” Craig said during his exit interview. “But I, for one, am incredibly happy I got the chance to come back and do another one, because… this movie, whatever people think of it — who knows what people are going to think of it — everybody, including these people here, just put everything into it. And we did our best. And it feels like that. I know it sounds simplistic, but we did.”

