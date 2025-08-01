Amazon’s James Bond Reboot Just Hired the Perfect Writer (Peaky Blinders Fans Will Be Excited)

Amazon MGM Studios has just announced the writer for the next James Bond movie, and it’s one that should excite fans. The studio took to social media on Thursday to reveal that a major update about the next James Bond movie. The news comes after the studio revealed in June that Dune director, Denis Villeneuve, has signed on to direct the next James Bond movie. Also serving as part of the creative team for the upcoming film are Amy Pascal and David Heyman, who are producing the project through their respective production banners, Pascal Pictures and Heyday Films. Tanya Lapointe will is also on board to executive produce the film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new addition to the talent pool behind Bond 26 is Peaky Blinders‘ Steven Knight, who has signed on to pen the movie. Knight is an accomplished writer, producer, and director. Not only did he create the hit Netflix series, Peaky Blinders, starring Cillian Murphy, but he also penned the screenplay for the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie for Netflix which will be directed by Tom Harper. Along with his work on Peaky Blinders, Knight has worked on shows like Taboo, See, This Town, and All the Light We Cannot See. Outside of penning television shows and films, Knight has also written multiple novels, including The Movie House and The Last Words of Will Wolfkin.

Steven Knight to pen next James Bond film for Amazon MGM Studios. pic.twitter.com/rhPrwQIZKS — Amazon MGM Studios (@AmazonMGMStudio) July 31, 2025

Back in 2022, Amazon officially acquired MGM Studios and with it the studio’s vast catalog. In March of this year, Amazon MGM Studios struck a new deal with Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, the longtime producers of the James Bond franchise, which allowed for Amazon MGM Studios to gain creative control of the James Bond intellectual property rights. Long before the new deal, though, fans spent years speculating on the future of the Bond franchise and what actor(s) the producers may have considered approaching for the titular role. Rumors have constantly swirled about potential actors who may be in the mix, with the most recent suggesting Aaron Taylor-Johnson or Tom Holland could be the new Bond.

As it stands, it would seem casting is still a way off, as the screenplay hasn’t been completed just yet and Villeneuve is currently busy directing the third Dune film. Still, the new Bond film appears to be in good hands. Villeneuve successfully adapted Dune for the big screen, a task that seemed impossible after the poorly received David Lynch adaptation, and he’s now on the third movie in the successful trilogy. He’s shown he’s capable of delivering a quality product time and time again, and the same can be said for Knight who feels like the perfect writer to work alongside Villeneuve’s directorial style.

Villeneuve will be tied up with Dune: Part Three for the foreseeable future, James Bond seems like it’ll be his next project after. For now, Amazon MGM Studio has not yet announced any release dates for a James Bond movie or hinted at when the movie will go into production. With a creative team officially on board, though, the film can finally move forward, and fans can continue to speculate who Villeneuve and Amazon MGM Studio will opt to hire as the new James Bond.