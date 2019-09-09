Former James Bond Actor Pierce Brosnan Wants a Female 007

Actor Pierce Brosnan suited up as James Bond several times to save the world, and his attachment to the iconic role is stronger than ever. Even today, the star considers his tenure as James Bond a highlight in his career, and he’s not about to gatekeep anyone from experiencing such a high. Recently, Brosnan became the latest to throw his support behind a female James Bond, and the actor was not subtle about it.

The Hollywood Reporter got the chance to speak with Brosnan about his career and time with James Bond as of late. It was there the British actor answered enthusiastically when asked about the idea of woman playing 007.

“Yes,” the actor said before continuing. “I think we’ve watched the guys do it for the last 40 years. Get out of the way, guys, and put a woman up there. I think it would be exhilarating, it would be exciting.”

Still, Brosnan said there is one thing which might keep such a turnover from happening. The actor said he doubted the franchise’s current producers would approve such a move.

“I don’t think that is going to happen under their watch.”

These comments have become all the more relevant as reports swirl about the upcoming James Bond flick. Currently, reports suggest that Lashana Lynch is being eyed to take over the role of 007 in the next film. While Daniel Craig will still play his usual role, reports say Lynch will play a new MI6 agent who will overtake the handle from Craig by the film’s end, making her the first woman and person of color of assume the handle.

“There is a pivotal scene at the start of the film where M says ‘Come in 007’, and in walks Lashana who is black, beautiful and a woman.” A source from the Daily Mail explained. “It’s a popcorn-dropping moment. Bond is still Bond but he’s been replaced as 007 by this stunning woman.”

At this point, fans can only wait and see what awaits Britain’s most infamous spy when No Time to Die comes out next spring. And no matter what happens, it seems Brosnan will be ready to support the franchise with its next adrenaline-fueled moves.

No Time to Die is currently in production in London, following an extensive shoot in Jamaica that saw Craig sustain an ankle injury, requiring surgery before he could continue. The film is set to arrive in theaters on April 8, 2020.