James Gunn Debunks Man of Tomorrow Rumor About Key DC Character

After Superman proved to be a success this summer, James Gunn wasted no time continuing Kal-El’s story. The filmmaker is currently handling pre-production responsibilities for Man of Tomorrow, which will begin production in the spring ahead of its July 2027 release date. With all that’s going on in the DC Universe franchise (including the divisive Peacemaker Season 2 finale that introduced the concept of Salvation), fans have no shortage of theories about what will transpire in Man of Tomorrow — especially since we now know Brainiac will be the main villain. As we wait for more official information, the rumor mill will be active, and while Gunn doesn’t have time to respond to every bit of speculation, he is clearing one thing up.

On Threads, the DC Studios co-head responded to a now-deleted post purporting that casting was underway for the role of Steve Trevor in Man of Tomorrow. All Gunn wrote in his reply was a simple “Nope.” Check out a screenshot of the exchange, courtesy of the DC Film News X account:

James Gunn shuts down claims Steve Trevor is being cast in ‘MAN OF TOMORROW’. pic.twitter.com/DSp3JOB9UY — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) December 2, 2025

When Will Steve Trevor Be Introduced in the DCU?

Steve Trevor is one of the most prominent characters in Wonder Woman lore, so it stands reason to believe the character will eventually be featured in the DCU at some point. Moviegoers are familiar with Chris Pine’s portrayal in the DC Extended Universe, where Steve is introduced as an American pilot fighting in World War I. There are comics arcs where Steve operates in modern times (the New 52), so rumors about the character showing up in something like Man of Tomorrow weren’t completely unfounded. Given Steve’s association with the United States military and ARGUS, he conceivably could have had a role to play there, helping flesh out the DCU’s version of ARGUS and the U.S. government.

If Steve isn’t set to appear in Man of Tomorrow, it raises the question of when he’ll show up. The obvious answer would be the in-development Wonder Woman reboot, though that isn’t a guarantee. Diana Prince’s dynamic with Steve was a major part of the two DCEU Wonder Woman movies, so it’s possible Gunn and Co. want to take things in a different direction for the DCU. Rather than retread familiar territory, it might be a smart idea to focus on other areas of Wonder Woman mythology for the character’s first film in the DCU. That said, portraying Steve in modern times (as part of ARGUS for instance) could be different enough that it could feel fresh.

There currently isn’t a release date for the DCU’s Wonder Woman movie. It’s likely still years away, as the script is currently being developed. Gunn has made a point to emphasize no casting will take place until the screenplay is finished. So unless there are plans for Steve Trevor to appear somewhere else in the DCU (and looking at the slate of projects on the horizon, it’s difficult to find a space where he’d be an organic fit), it’s going to be a bit of a wait before audiences see a new on-screen version of Steve Trevor. That’s arguably for the best, as it’ll give the DCU’s iteration more time to separate from the polarizing Wonder Woman 1984, and it’s further proof that DC isn’t rushing things as they build out their shared universe.

On the Man of Tomorrow front, there should be some official casting news once the calendar turns to 2026. Production is scheduled to start in April, so Gunn will be busy the next few months putting all the pieces in place. It’ll be exciting to learn which actors and characters will actually be in the film. Brainiac is obviously the big role to fill, but fans are eager to learn who else from DC lore is making the jump to the big screen.

