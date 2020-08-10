Guardians of the Galaxy's James Gunn Reveals His Top 5 X-Men

✖

To close out the weekend, long-time comics writer Gail Simone took to her Twitter account to ask her followers a simple question. If you had the power to form your own team of mutants, which five characters would you choose? The question quickly took over Twitter and before long, the conversation turned Simone's #My5XMen hashtag into the top trending topic in the United States. It was only a matter of time before creatives attached to the Marvel Cinematic Universe stepped forward, the most prominent of which being Guardians of the Galaxy helmer James Gunn.

Sunday night, Gunn took part in the topic, revealing his X-Men team would include Doop, Fantomex, Kitty Pryde, Storm, and Wolverine. Furthermore, the filmmaker said if Doop was somehow disqualified, he wanted to have no part in the conversation. "Does Doop count?" Gunn tweeted. "Cuz if so it's Doop, Fantomex, Kitty Pryde, Storm, and Wolverine. If Doop doesn't count I'm not sure I want to play this game."

Does Doop count? Cuz if so it’s Doop, Fantomex, Kitty Pryde, Storm, and Wolverine. If Doop doesn’t count I’m not sure I want to play this game. @GailSimone @AllredMD #My5XMen pic.twitter.com/wJy86YKBSj — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 9, 2020

Naturally, when someone like Gunn joins the conversation, fans will be quick to theorize which characters in the X-Men library will be among the first to join the MCU. Though Gunn has nothing to do with the future of mutants in the shared cinematic universe, it'll at least stoke conversation amongst fans of the inevitable arrival of characters like Wolverine, Cyclops, Jean Grey, and the rest of the X crew.

Kevin Feige and his team have yet to unveil their official plans for the X-Men, but the producer said last summer he's excited for the characters to join the world he helped build — even those ones that may not carry an A-list status.

"The truth is, I’m excited for all of them. I’m excited, and it’s not just the marquee names you know — there are hundreds of names on those documents, on those agreements,” Feige said at the Golden Globes. “And the fact that Marvel is as close as we may ever get now to having access to all of the characters, is something I’ve been dreaming about for my almost 20 years at Marvel. And it’s very exciting.”

Both Guardians of the Galaxy movies are now streaming on Disney+.

Who are your Top 5 X-Men? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.