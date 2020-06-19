Jamie Foxx Gets Shredded For Mike Tyson Biopic

✖

Jamie Foxx is beefing up for his upcoming role as the infamous boxer, Mike Tyson. Foxx, who is no stranger to biopics having won an Academy Award for playing Ray Charles back in 2005, took to Instagram today to show off his new bod for the upcoming Tyson movie. In the post, the actor revealed his workout regime and described the journey he began on his body months ago.

"The transformation begins... 'FINDING MIKE'. It is no secret that I have been pursuing the @miketyson biopic for some time... people always ask me when is it going to happen?... things have finally lined up... A few months ago we started the journey… The first but biggest task is to transform the body... with a regiment of pull-ups dips and push-ups we are off to a pretty good start… we have a ways to go but God willing... yesterday on my good friends @markbirnbaum show. I shared these early pics of the process... like I said we have a ways to go… But I am prepared to get there! #swipeleft TYSON." Foxx wrote. You can check out the photos of below:

According to Huff Post, Foxx did an Instagram Live with Mark Birnbaum this week and shared more insights into his hard work. “What I’m doing right now is changing the body,” Foxx said. He shared that he plans to later delve more into the other aspects of Tyson in addition to his physicality. Birnbaum brought up “movie magic,” and Foxx admitted there’s one part of his body that he may need help with. “I ain’t got no calf muscles, so we might have to get some prosthetics for that,” he said. You can watch the full interview below:

View this post on Instagram The greatest of our generation for the hour Jamie Foxx A post shared by Mark Birnbaum (@markbirnbaum) on Jun 17, 2020 at 4:30pm PDT

