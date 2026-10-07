Vin Diesel’s Fast and Furious Replacement Potentially Revealed as New Rumor Points to Franchise’s Future

Talk of what comes next for the Fast & Furious saga has been ongoing ever since the cliffhanger ending of Fast X back in 2023. Not only did that film wrap up with the surprise reveal that Gal Gadot’s Gisele Yashar was actually alive (and has a submarine!?) but Vin Diesel’s Dom was racing for his life literally as he drove his iconic 1970 Dodge Charger R/T down the side of an exploding dam. On top of that, The Rock’s Luke Hobbs made his franchise return. Suffice to say, talk of the next chapter has been ongoing, with conflicting reports about what it will be about and when it will arrive.

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Now we can add another new rumor to the pile, though, one that might indicate the future of the Fast & Furious franchise in a major way. According to Jeff Sneider’s latest The InSneider newsletter, one new star for Fast & Furious 11 could very well be Charles Melton, a name reportedly being thrown around when talking about the franchise’s future. The Beef and May December star recently made headlines when he was linked to a role in the MCU, only to turn it down for a lead role in the Naruto movie. Melton’s involvement in the film, along with all the other rumors about the next Fast movie, received a “blanket denial” from a Universal spokesperson, according to Sneider. Even if Melton doesn’t sign on for the next chapter in the series, the details of what’s to come could shape the future of Fast and Furious.

Fast & Furious 11 Rumor Teases Franchise Is Far From Over

Apparently, the next Fast & Furious sequel’s development remains in the early stages. According to the report, despite Vin Diesel himself for the movie, apparently there isn’t one, nor is there a director attached to the film. Furthermore, the plan could very well be for Fast Forever to no longer be the final chapter in the series, but instead a “passing the torch” movie where Diesel hands the reins over to a new set of characters that will keep it going. This would be where Melton could join the series in some way, but again, no script has been written. Sneider goes on to report that the film could start production in early 2028, will no doubt be changed.

It’s worth reiterating that all these details about Fast & Furious 11 remain rumors, which Universal itself debunked, not only to Sneider, but to ComicBook as well. When asked for comment, a studio source noted there was “no truth” to today’s rumors. That said, the language that Sneider himself used when writing about the sequel indicates that much of this is quite nebulous and could easily just be ideas being considered for the franchise’s future rather than elaborate plans being hidden by denials.

Today’s rumors also arrive after a live-action Fast & Furious TV series was greenlit for Peacock. There were major questions at that point about how the show and the films would interact, and that all just got very interesting after today’s rumors. At one time, it seemed like the Fast & Furious franchise was one of the most stable in Hollywood, even surviving clashing egos on set to deliver billion-dollar sequels. Now, though, it’s all question marks left behind in the smoke of a street race.