Create Your Own Monsterverse With This Collection Of Vintage Japanese Godzilla Model Kits

It’s a great time to be a Godzilla fan. As if it wasn’t enough that Godzilla: Minus Zero is around the corner, the Monsterverse is gearing up for its next installment with Godzilla x Kong: Supernova. But wait, there’s more. The King of Monsters isn’t just content battling it out with other monsters, and is going to take on the behemoth that is Grand Theft Auto 6 in November with the Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered video game. I just hope Rockstar is prepared for some competition. With three huge properties to look forward to in the coming months, Godzilla fans will be waiting with bated nuclear breath to witness the destruction. However, if you’re more of a creator than a destroyer, Heritage Auctions may have something in store for you.

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A collection of 15 vintage Japanese Godzilla model kits is currently up for auction at the ridiculously low price of just $1. It’s not just the king himself, but also some of his friends (or rather, foes). Along with all the kaiju, the collection also includes some of the man-made tokusatsu vehicles and weapons to feature in vintage Japanese kaiju movies. With such a wide variety of kaiju model kits, you’ll be able to create your own little monsterverse and show off your love for kaiju. Unfortunately, Heritage notes that all of the boxes have been opened and cannot guarantee that there are no missing parts. However, all the instruction booklets appear to be present, making this a monster of a lot.

15 Vintage Godzilla And Kaiju Themed Model Kits Are Up For Auction At Just $1

With model kits by Bandai, Bullmark, and various other manufacturers, the collection unsurprisingly includes several model kits of Godzilla and King Ghidorah in various sizes. Apart from the big two, other kaiju that feature in the collection include Gamera, Barragon, Mogera, and of course Mecha Godzilla. Mothra is unfortunately one of the biggest absentees from this collection. As for the tokusatsu vehicles, the collection features the likes of the Type 66 Mobile Maser Cannon, the Jet-Raizer, and Shado. Not only will you be able to display the kaiju battling it out against one another, but also humanity trying its best to save itself from all the destruction. It’s not very often that you came across a model kit collection for just $1, especially one comprised of vintage Japanese Godzilla kits.

As for the surprisingly low price tag, that’s down to the fact that all of the boxes have been opened and they unfortunately aren’t in the best condition. Add to that the fact that they aren’t graded, and serious collectors will tend to stay away from it. However, that doesn’t mean its worthless. There are many long-time kaiju fans who would love to snap this collection up. Many of us have also discovered a new-found love for Godzilla thanks to the new wave of movies, and have gone back to watch the classics, which these models are based on. So, while it may not have a kaiju sized valuation, this model kit collection is a monstrous get for any Godzilla fan.