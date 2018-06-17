Jason Momoa Shares ‘The Crow’ Concept Art, Apologizes to Fans

Sony’s remake of The Crow hit a major stumbling block today, as it was announced that star Jason Momoa and director Corin Hardy were both dropping out of the project. Momoa then took to social media to express his disappointment at not being able to play The Crow, but he did share some new concept art that will get fans’ imaginations racing about what could‘ve been.

The Instagram image teases Momoa in Crow facial makeup, holding a piece of concept art that depicts what he might’ve looked like in the film. He shared the image with fans, along with the following caption:

“I’ve waited 8 years to play this dream role. I love you @corinhardy and @sonypictures unfortunately I may have to wait 8 more. Not our team. But I swear I will. James O’Barr sorry to let you down I won’t on the next. This film needs to be set free. And to the fans. Sorry. I can’t play anything but what this film deserves and it needs love. I’m ready when it’s right. Love u Corin aloha j”

The reported reason for the creative stumble with The Crow has to do with Sony being unable to finalize a deal with Samuel Hadida of Davis Films, who currently holds the rights to film franchise. This is just one more big creative pitfall for The Crow, as director Corin Hardy had actually dropped out of the project once before, about three years back. The film got another chance, and Momoa’s interest lured Hardy back in – only to have him suffer a second round of disappointment. That letdown is even worse, considering this was supposed to be Hardy’s big directorial debut – as well as another franchise opportunity for Momoa.

Speaking of which: it’s a bad time for Sony to be losing Momoa, as the former Game of Thrones star is set for his big DC Films solo movie, when Aquaman hits theaters later this year. If that film is as successful as the first test footage reactions indicate it could be, then Momoa may end up only having time to play that one comic book icon.

We’ll keep you updated on what happens next with The Crow Reborn.