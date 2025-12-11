The DCU’s First Real Look at Jason Momoa’s Lobo Is Exactly What Fans Have Been Dreaming of for Decades

Jason Momoa has already left his mark on DC Comics adaptations with his turns as Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe, and now he’s getting an opportunity to bring a different DC character to life. Momoa is part of the Supergirl cast, portraying fan-favorite mercenary Lobo, a role Momoa has dreamed of playing for years. Though the actor has hinted he doesn’t have the biggest role in Supergirl, his involvement is one of the many reasons why moviegoers are excited to see the next DC Universe film next summer. Fans have been eager to get a look at Momoa in character, and now that Supergirl marketing is underway, the curtain has been peeled back a bit.

Today, DC Studios released the first Supergirl trailer. As a teaser, its primary focus is to establish Kara Zor-El as the cynical, jaded protagonist and underscore the movie’s general tone and vibe. Still, the trailer has time to include a brief shot of Lobo. It isn’t a full, proper reveal; Momoa’s appearance is largely obscured by shadows in the scene, but it’s still enough to give fans an exciting taste of what they can expect. Take a look at a brightened screenshot from the trailer below, which lets a little more detail shine through:

Image Courtesy of DC Studios

Jason Momoa’s Lobo Appearance Is Comics-Accurate

For months, Momoa has been teasing that his Lobo costume is comics-accurate. He even went so far as to say his iteration in the film looks “exactly like the character” from the page. It’s a shame we didn’t get more Lobo in the first Supergirl trailer, but the brief look proves Momoa’s comments weren’t just lip service in an attempt to appeal to DC fans. The Supergirl creative team strived to stay as true to the source material as possible, following James Gunn’s footsteps of embracing comic book sensibilities. It would have been easy to try to tweak Lobo’s appearance for the medium of film, but his aesthetic in the comics is so recognizable, it’s for the best director Craig Gillespie and Co. stayed true to the comics.

Lobo has been adapted in other mediums before (including a multitude of animated appearances), but Supergirl is the first time the character will be featured in a live-action feature film. For many moviegoers, Supergirl will probably serve as their first proper introduction to the character, so it was important to handle Lobo’s portrayal with great attention and care. Everyone involved with Supergirl wants to ensure Lobo makes a strong first impression, so sticking to the comics and highlighting why DC fans have loved the character for years is the best way of accomplishing that. The DCU has been riding a lot of positive momentum with the successes of Superman and Peacemaker, and it would have been a shame if Lobo left a bad taste in people’s mouths. Instead, fans should be more excited to see him on screen.

As long as the costume is as great as everyone is saying, Momoa should be one of the most memorable parts of Supergirl. It’s a character Momoa was born to play, as the role will make great use of his screen presence and infectious energy. Momoa was great as the DCEU’s Aquaman, but Lobo is arguably an even greater fit for his talents as a performer. Hopefully, Supergirl is the first of many appearances Momoa makes across the DCU. His smaller role in the film could set the stage for his future in the franchise.

It’s a smart move on DC’s part to hold Lobo back somewhat. There’s still over six months until Supergirl releases, so there’s no reason to put all the cards out on the table now. The shadowy shot communicates that Lobo is in the movie and he sports the long-awaited comics-accurate appearance, and now the marketing team can sit tight and keep a potential ace in the hole up their sleeve. Odds are, we won’t get a full Lobo reveal for another several months, during a time when Supergirl promotion kicks into overdrive (especially if the character doesn’t have much screen time). Warner Bros. will surely want to tap into Momoa’s charm to give future trailers and TV spots a boost.

