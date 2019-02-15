You’ll Need a Bigger Shelf For These Giant ‘Jaws’ Funko Pops

Funko’s relentless and exhausting New York Toy Fair 2019 lineup rages on with the long-overdue addition of Pop figures from the classic 1975 Steven Spielberg film Jaws!

The collection includes Chief Brody, consulting oceanographer Matt Hooper, and shark hunter Quint, but you’ll want to make room on your shelf for the standard 6-inch Jaws and the and 6-inch Jaws with a diving tank in his mouth. The entire Jaws Funko Pop lineup will be available to pre-order right here at some point today, February 15th. Jump on them while you can because these will be popular.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As noted, Funko is at NY Toy Fair 2019 today, and it promises to be their biggest day of releases ever. Head on over to our master list to find out where you can get them all.

