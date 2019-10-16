Jay & Silent Bob Reboot Launches on Rotten Tomatoes With a Fresh Rating

Kevin Smith’s long-awaited new “View Askewniverse” comedy, Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, finally premiered this week and saw its first Fathom Events screenings. Instead of a usual wide release, the movie played in various theaters last night and will be playing again on Thursday, October 17th. If you’re unable to catch one of the Fathom screenings, Smith is hitting the road with Jason Mewes for the Reboot Roadshow, which will see the two stars at various screenings of the new movie in different cities. The film is already up on Rotten Tomatoes, and it features a pretty impressive score. Currently, the movie stands at an 83% critics rating with a total of six reviews and a 95% audience score with a total of 185 reviews. Here are what some of the critics are saying:

“Smith has every right to be older and wiser here, and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, with its gentle anarchy and not-quite-mock nostalgia, is a time-machine sequel that passes the time amiably enough,” Owen Gleiberman of Variety wrote.

“Jay and Silent Bob Reboot won’t change the mind of any hater. But if you’re a fan, it’s custom-made to make you have a good time,” Kevin N. Laforest of Extra Beurre added.

“A successful return to form for Kevin Smith… It may be his raunchiest film in years, but it’s also his most emotionally intelligent,” Tom Jorgensen of IGN Movies added.

ComicBook.com’s own Russ Burlingame reviewed the film, and said the following:

“The bar for admission may be a little high⁠ – especially if you haven’t seen Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, a lot of the jokes will miss for you⁠. If you understand what you’re watching, you’re bound to love it,” he wrote.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot will see the return of many “View Askewniverse” classics such as Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Lee, Brian O’Halloran, Joey Lauren Adams, Rosario Dawson, Shannon Elizabeth, Justin Long, Jason Biggs, James Van Der Beek, and more. There will also be some exciting Smith movie first-timers showing up, including Chris Hemsworth, Val Kilmer, and Melissa Benoist.

The follow-up to Kevin Smith’s 2001 film, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, will see the characters “return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of ‘Bluntman and Chronic’ movie from getting made.”

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot hits theaters on October 15th and October 17th.