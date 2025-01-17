Jeannot Szwarc, Jaws 2 and Supergirl Director, Dies at 87

French-American filmmaker Jeannot Szwarc, known for directing Jaws 2, Supergirl (1984), and Somewhere in Time, has passed away at the age of 87. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Szwarc’s death via his son, Sacha Szwarc, who is also a film editor. Jeannot Szwarc died Tuesday, January 14th, of respiratory failure at Central Hospital in Loches, France. Along with directing feature films, Szwarc also applied his talents to the small screen, directing episodes of Grey’s Anatomy, Smallville, and The Practice.

Jane Seymour shared condolences for the passing of Jeannot Szwarc on her Facebook page. Szwarc directed Seymour and Christopher Reeve in 1980’s Somewhere in Time, a time-traveling romantic fantasy film.

“Today, we say goodbye to a true visionary,” Seymour wrote. “Jeannot Szwarc was not just a brilliant director but a kind and generous soul. He gifted us many timeless stories, including Somewhere in Time, a film that changed my life forever. May his memory be a blessing, and may his artistry live on in our hearts.”

Other movie projects helmed by Jeannot Szwarc include 1982’s Enigma starring Martin Sheen, 1984’s Supergirl starring Helen Slater, and 1985’s Santa Claus starring David Huddleston and Dudley Moore.

As for television, his resume spans dramas to superhero affairs. We have dramas like JAG and Without a Trace on CBS, The Practice and Grey’s Anatomy on ABC, and Bones on FOX, as well as the DC superhero show Smallville on The WB. Szwarc helmed multiple episodes of these shows, along with episodes of Ally McBeal, Cold Case, Heroes, and Supernatural.