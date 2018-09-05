Jeff Goldblum Was Impressed By Giant Jeff Goldblum Statue

Earlier this summer, a massive statue depicting Jeff Goldblum’s shirtless scene from Jurassic Park landed in London, which the actor was impressed by, even if he never got to see the structure in person.

GIANT JEFF GETS GOLDBLUM APPROVAL: #JeffGoldblum reveals he was both surprised and impressed by the giant statue of him that popped up in London recently, and hopes everyone gets a chance to see it. pic.twitter.com/F5eBO8BWKR — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) September 4, 2018

When speaking with the Associated Press, Goldblum admitted, “It was lovely, I liked that whole statue. I don’t know what it looked like in the flesh, or in the concrete, I didn’t see it. I saw pictures of it.”

It’s been a big year for the Jurassic Park franchise, as this marks the 25th-anniversary of the original film, while the fifth film, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, debuted this summer. Despite fans being aware of the seminal year for the franchise, audiences were largely surprised by the statue’s debut, a feeling shared by the actor himself.

“On the day that it came out, I had no prior, not that they would have, if anybody needed it, tell me about it,” Goldblum admitted. “Somebody said, ‘Look what…’ and I said, ‘What the devil?’ How ’bout that?”

The statue may have only been on display for a few weeks, the actor teased that there might be other opportunities to get up close and personal with the larger-than-life tribute.

“I think they took it down, but isn’t it making a tour, of some kind? Like the treasures of the tomb of King Tutankhamun?” Goldblum teased. “I hope so. I hope everybody gets the chance to see it at one point or another.”

In Fallen Kingdom, Goldblum returned to the franchise for the first time since The Lost World: Jurassic Park. If the chance arose, it sounds like he’d happily appear for a fourth time with Jurassic World 3.

“Who knows? I’m curious about it. If nothing else happened, I’d be entirely satisfied and nourished and lucky and thrilled to have done all of this,” Goldblum shared with Collider of his involvement with future films. “If I can be of any service, that’s my posture and authentic feeling. I’ve kind of nosed around, ’cause I’ve had such a great time, and [Jurassic World 3 director Colin Trevorrow’s] so good. We did that Jeep commercial, he directed that. He’s awful good. I’d like to work with him more on anything. I can imagine, but it’s up to them. Steven Spielberg and Colin Trevorrow and Emily Carmichael, who I think is writing the script with him.”

