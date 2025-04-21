Jennifer Lawrence’s Best Comedy Gets New Streaming Home After Leaving Netflix

Hulu just got a big boost in the comedy department this week, thanks in large part to the talents of Jennifer Lawrence. While best known for playing Katniss Everdeen in the not-so-funny Hunger Games franchise, Lawrence has proven time and again throughout her career that she’s also got some incredible comedic chops. Fans saw those talents on display in movies like Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle, but Lawrence took it a step further with the release of No Hard Feelings a couple of years ago.

No Hard Feelings is an R-rated romantic comedy starring Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman, following the story of a down-on-her-luck bartender who gets paid to date a college-bound loner. The film contains what is easily Lawrence’s strongest comedic performance to-date and, on Monday, the film changed streaming homes.

Like all of Sony’s theatrical releases, No Hard Feelings has been available exclusively on Netflix since it first hit the world of streaming in 2023. That license has now expired, sending No Hard Feelings over to Hulu, where a brand new group of movie fans will be able to check it out.

Coming Soon to Hulu

No Hard Feelings just hit Hulu’s lineup this week but it’s the start of next month that subscribers are already looking forward to. Hulu recently shared the complete list of movies and shows coming to the streamer in May and, as usual, the first day of the new month is packed with arrivals.

Below, you can check out the full lineup of titles hitting Hulu on May 1st.

