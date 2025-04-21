Jennifer Lawrence’s Best Comedy Gets New Streaming Home After Leaving Netflix

Hulu just got a big boost in the comedy department this week, thanks in large part to the talents of Jennifer Lawrence. While best known for playing Katniss Everdeen in the not-so-funny Hunger Games franchise, Lawrence has proven time and again throughout her career that she’s also got some incredible comedic chops. Fans saw those talents on display in movies like Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle, but Lawrence took it a step further with the release of No Hard Feelings a couple of years ago.
No Hard Feelings is an R-rated romantic comedy starring Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman, following the story of a down-on-her-luck bartender who gets paid to date a college-bound loner. The film contains what is easily Lawrence’s strongest comedic performance to-date and, on Monday, the film changed streaming homes.
Like all of Sony’s theatrical releases, No Hard Feelings has been available exclusively on Netflix since it first hit the world of streaming in 2023. That license has now expired, sending No Hard Feelings over to Hulu, where a brand new group of movie fans will be able to check it out.
Coming Soon to Hulu
No Hard Feelings just hit Hulu’s lineup this week but it’s the start of next month that subscribers are already looking forward to. Hulu recently shared the complete list of movies and shows coming to the streamer in May and, as usual, the first day of the new month is packed with arrivals.
Below, you can check out the full lineup of titles hitting Hulu on May 1st.
Alone Australia: Complete Season 1
The Chicano Squad: Complete Season 1
History’s Greatest Escapes with Morgan Freeman: Complete Season 2
Inmate to Roommate: Complete Season 2
James Brown: Say it Loud: Complete Season 1
Jeopardy! Masters: Season 3 Premiere
Mormon Mom Gone Wrong: The Ruby Franke Story
Naruto Shippuden: Complete Season 9 (DUBBED)
Pawn Stars: Complete Season 22
Alienoid
Alienoid 2
Anaconda
Anaconda En Espanol
Attack The Block
Attack the Block En Espanol
Austenland
Austenland En Espanol
Babylon A.D.
Bad Teacher
Bad Teacher En Espanol
Basic
Basic En Espanol
Battle of the Year
Battle Of The Year En Espanol
The Childe
Con Air
Courage Under Fire
Deliver Us From Evil (2020)
Enemy Of The State
Far From the Madding Crowd
The 5th Wave
The 5th Wave En Espanol
The Guardian
Georgia Rule
The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil
Hacksaw Ridge
Horrible Bosses
Horrible Bosses 2
The Infiltrator
The Insider
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa En Espanol
Joy (2015)
The King’s Man
Kingsman: The Golden Circle
Kingsman: The Secret Service
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
Little Fockers
The Negotiator
The Power Of One
Maid in Manhattan
Maid in Manhattan En Espanol
Man on Fire
The Marine
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Meet the Spartans
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol En Espanol
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible II En Espanol
Mission: Impossible III
Mission: Impossible III En Espanol
Once
Once Upon a Time in America
Prospect
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty
Sex Tape
Sex Tape En Espanol
Shadow (2018)
Spy (2015)
Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope
Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back
Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi
Street Kings
Stuber
Super Troopers 2
Take Me Home Tonight
Tears of the Sun
That’s My Boy
The Villainess
The Wailing
The Witch: Subversion
The Witch 2: The Other One
Tropic Thunder
Waitress
Wedding Crashers