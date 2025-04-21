Every Movie & TV Series Coming to Max in May 2025

We’re not too far from the start of May and Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service is offering subscribers a heads up about what’s in store for the next few weeks. On Monday, the streamer released its monthly newsletter for May 2025, which confirms all of the movies and TV shows set to join the Max lineup. As always, there’s quite a few titles to sift through.
The biggest day for new additions is on May 1st, which will see dozens of movies make their way to Max. Those new film additions include The Silence of the Lambs, Enter the Dragon, The Princess Bride, The Goonies, and all three Madagascar movies.
The month is set to end with perhaps the biggest new addition of the entire slate. On May 31st, Max will debut the HBO Original film Mountainhead, from Succession creator Jesse Armstrong.
You can check out the complete list of Max’s May additions below!
May 1st
100 Foot Wave, Season 3 (HBO Original)
A Haunted House
A Haunted House 2
A Private War
Badman’s Country
Barricade
Broadway Melody of 1940
Carson City
Chronicle
Chronicle: Director’s Cut
Dallas
Dylan’s Playtime Adventures, Season 1B (Max Original)
Enter The Dragon
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Fort Dobbs
Fort Worth
Funny People
Hannibal
In the Fade
Inception
Legend of the Guardians The Owls of Ga’Hoole
Lone Star
Lost River
Madagascar
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Megan Leavey
Notting Hill
Pee-wee’s Big Adventure
Rachel and the Stranger
Rancho Notorious
Red Tails
Ride, Vaquero!
Riding Shotgun
Rocky Mountain
Royal Wedding
San Antonio
Santa Fe Trail
Shoot-Out at Medicine Bend
Son of Belle Starr
Son of the Mask
Springfield Rifle
Stars in My Crown
Tall in the Saddle
Tall Man Riding
The Band Wagon
The Bounty Hunter
The First Texan
The Goonies
The Kissing Bandit
The Left-Handed Gun
The Man Behind the Gun
The Mortal Storm
The Naked Spur
The Oklahoma Kid
The Oklahoman
The Painted Hills
The Princess Bride
The Shining
The Silence of the Lambs
The Young Guns
They Died with Their Boots On
This Means War
This Means War: Extended Edition
Thunder Over the Plains
Trail Street
Vengeance Valley
Vivacious Lady
We Bought a Zoo
Westbound
Westward the Women
Wichita
Ziegfeld Girl
May 2nd
Adult Best Friends
Malditos, Season 1 (Max Original)
Teen Titans Go!, Season 9A (Cartoon Network)
May 3rd
Ready Player One
May 6th
Fareed Zakaria: The War on Government (CNN)
Talking Pictures Podcast – Special Video Episode with Eli Roth Recorded At TCM Classic Film Festival
The Playboy Murders, Season 3 (ID)
Toxic, Season 1 (ID)
May 8th
Conan O’Brien Must Go, Season 2 (Max Original)
May 9th
Bloody Trophy (Krwawe Trofeum) (Max Original)
The Whale (A24)
May 11th
Delicious Miss Brown, Season 10 (Food Network)
The Bakersfield 3: A Tale of Murder and Motherhood, Season 1 (ID)
May 12th
Where the Crawdads Sing
May 13th
Betting on Paradise, Season 1 (HGTV)
Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 6 (Discovery)
Dream Destination: A Surprise Trip, Season 1 (discovery+)
May 14th
Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out, Season 1 (Food Network)
Mini Reni, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
May 15th
Duster, Season 1 (Max Original)
Mermicorno: Starfall, Season 2 (Max Original)
United States of Scandal with Jake Tapper, Season 2 (CNN Original)
May 16th
The Brutalist (A24)
May 17th
Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2E (Cartoon Network)
May 18th
Love & Marriage: Detroit, Season 2 (OWN)
Say Yes to the Dress, Season 21 (TLC)
May 19th
American Monster: Abuse of Power, Season 1 (ID)
May 20th
Kong: Skull Island
May 21st
Homicide Hunter: American Detective, Season 5 (ID)
May 22nd
Expedition Files, Season 2 (Discovery)
May 23rd
Pee-wee as Himself (HBO Original)
Restoring Galveston, Season 7 (Magnolia Network)
Silly Sundays, Season 1B (Cartoon Network)
May 25th
Say Yes To The Dress With Tan France, Season 1 (TLC)
May 28th
Down Home Fab, Season 3 (HGTV)
May 29th
And Just Like That…, Season 3 (Max Original)
May 31st
Mountainhead (HBO Original)