Every Movie & TV Series Coming to Max in May 2025

We’re not too far from the start of May and Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service is offering subscribers a heads up about what’s in store for the next few weeks. On Monday, the streamer released its monthly newsletter for May 2025, which confirms all of the movies and TV shows set to join the Max lineup. As always, there’s quite a few titles to sift through.

The biggest day for new additions is on May 1st, which will see dozens of movies make their way to Max. Those new film additions include The Silence of the Lambs, Enter the Dragon, The Princess Bride, The Goonies, and all three Madagascar movies.

The month is set to end with perhaps the biggest new addition of the entire slate. On May 31st, Max will debut the HBO Original film Mountainhead, from Succession creator Jesse Armstrong.

You can check out the complete list of Max’s May additions below!

May 1st

100 Foot Wave, Season 3 (HBO Original)

A Haunted House

A Haunted House 2

A Private War

Badman’s Country

Barricade

Broadway Melody of 1940

Carson City

Chronicle

Chronicle: Director’s Cut

Dallas

Dylan’s Playtime Adventures, Season 1B (Max Original)

Enter The Dragon

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Fort Dobbs

Fort Worth

Funny People

Hannibal

In the Fade

Inception

Legend of the Guardians The Owls of Ga’Hoole

Lone Star

Lost River

Madagascar

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Megan Leavey

Notting Hill

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure

Rachel and the Stranger

Rancho Notorious

Red Tails

Ride, Vaquero!

Riding Shotgun

Rocky Mountain

Royal Wedding

San Antonio

Santa Fe Trail

Shoot-Out at Medicine Bend

Son of Belle Starr

Son of the Mask

Springfield Rifle

Stars in My Crown

Tall in the Saddle

Tall Man Riding

The Band Wagon

The Bounty Hunter

The First Texan

The Goonies

The Kissing Bandit

The Left-Handed Gun

The Man Behind the Gun

The Mortal Storm

The Naked Spur

The Oklahoma Kid

The Oklahoman

The Painted Hills

The Princess Bride

The Shining

The Silence of the Lambs

The Young Guns

They Died with Their Boots On

This Means War

This Means War: Extended Edition

Thunder Over the Plains

Trail Street

Vengeance Valley

Vivacious Lady

We Bought a Zoo

Westbound

Westward the Women

Wichita

Ziegfeld Girl

May 2nd

Adult Best Friends

Malditos, Season 1 (Max Original)

Teen Titans Go!, Season 9A (Cartoon Network)

May 3rd

Ready Player One

May 6th

Fareed Zakaria: The War on Government (CNN)

Talking Pictures Podcast – Special Video Episode with Eli Roth Recorded At TCM Classic Film Festival

The Playboy Murders, Season 3 (ID)

Toxic, Season 1 (ID)

May 8th

Conan O’Brien Must Go, Season 2 (Max Original)

May 9th

Bloody Trophy (Krwawe Trofeum) (Max Original)

The Whale (A24)

May 11th

Delicious Miss Brown, Season 10 (Food Network)

The Bakersfield 3: A Tale of Murder and Motherhood, Season 1 (ID)

May 12th

Where the Crawdads Sing

May 13th

Betting on Paradise, Season 1 (HGTV)

Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 6 (Discovery)

Dream Destination: A Surprise Trip, Season 1 (discovery+)

May 14th

Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out, Season 1 (Food Network)

Mini Reni, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

May 15th

Duster, Season 1 (Max Original)

Mermicorno: Starfall, Season 2 (Max Original)

United States of Scandal with Jake Tapper, Season 2 (CNN Original)

May 16th

The Brutalist (A24)

May 17th

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2E (Cartoon Network)

May 18th

Love & Marriage: Detroit, Season 2 (OWN)

Say Yes to the Dress, Season 21 (TLC)

May 19th

American Monster: Abuse of Power, Season 1 (ID)

May 20th

Kong: Skull Island

May 21st

Homicide Hunter: American Detective, Season 5 (ID)

May 22nd

Expedition Files, Season 2 (Discovery)

May 23rd

Pee-wee as Himself (HBO Original)

Restoring Galveston, Season 7 (Magnolia Network)

Silly Sundays, Season 1B (Cartoon Network)

May 25th

Say Yes To The Dress With Tan France, Season 1 (TLC)

May 28th

Down Home Fab, Season 3 (HGTV)

May 29th

And Just Like That…, Season 3 (Max Original)

May 31st

Mountainhead (HBO Original)