JK Rowling Responds To The ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Dumbledore Controversy

Fans aren’t thrilled with the Fantastic Beasts sequel’s approach to Dumbledore’s sexuality, and now creator J.K. Rowling has broken her silence.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald director David Yates revealed in an interview that Dumbledore’s sexuality is “not explicitly” referred to in the new film, which caused some backlash amongst fans. Rowling doesn’t address his comment directly but does address the backlash from it, as well as what she’s doing as a result.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Being sent abuse about an interview that didn’t involve me, about a screenplay I wrote but which none of the angry people have read, which is part of a five-movie series that’s only one installment in, is obviously tons of fun, but you know what’s even *more* fun?”

Being sent abuse about an interview that didn’t involve me, about a screenplay I wrote but which none of the angry people have read, which is part of a five-movie series that’s only one instalment in, is obviously tons of fun, but you know what’s even *more* fun? pic.twitter.com/Rj6Zr8aKUk — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 31, 2018

Oh, and a Lil Yachty GIF, because why not right?

First and foremost, please stop harassing people online. You’d think it would go without saying, but sadly it must be restated constantly.

As for the criticisms themselves, Rowling mentions that those who are criticising the decisions have not read the screenplay, but she also doesn’t say Yates was speaking out of turn either. For context, when asked if the movie would be clear about Dumbledore’s sexuality Yates said “Not explicitly, but I think all the fans are aware of that. He had a very intense relationship with Grindelwald when they were young men. They fell in love with each other’s ideas, and ideology and each other.”

The response to Rowling’s commentary has mostly been one of missed opportunity, as some were hoping she would address the core issue as opposed to the fallout from it. It remains to be seen if she will address the decisions further.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald currently holds a 3.61 out of 5 on ComicBook.com’s anticipation rankings, and holds the #7 spot. You can submit your score for the film here.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald lands in theaters on November 16.

H/T Pajiba