Peacemaker Star John Cena Lands New Action Comedy Officer Exchange

Following the ultra successful debut of Peacemaker Season 1 on HBO Max, John Cena is looking to take his action comedy talents to another streaming service for a new project. The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker star is currently set to star in a Warner Bros. film about a Wil E. Coyote lawsuit, then he’ll be moving over to Amazon Studios for his next project, an action comedy titled Officer Exchange.

According to a new report from Deadline, Cena is attached to star in Officer Exchange with Ben Zazove and Evan Turner penning the script. Cena will also executive produce the series and he’ll be reuniting with Peacemaker producers Peter Safran and John Rickard of The Safran Company.

In Officer Exchange, Cena played Shepard, aka “Shep,” a cop described as a “wrecking ball” who teams up with an Indian police officer to try and stop a diamond smuggling operation. The project is currently in its development stages.

Cena spent decades in the wrestling ring as one of WWE’s most beloved and celebrated Superstars of all time. He has been acting for a number of years, but he has recently become a much hotter commodity in Hollywood after establishing himself as a leading man.

James Gunn cast Cena as Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad, fully planning to kill the character off at the end of the movie. That happened, but a post-credits scene was added to show the character surviving, ultimately being sent on another mission. With Cena under the helmet, Peacemaker became an even richer character, and Gunn opted to write an entire series for Cena to star in. Until he got the news of the series, Cena never expected to reprise the role.

“We saw a little bit of debut of a man who will keep peace at any cost in The Suicide Squad, and I guess James Gunn thought there was a story to be told around that ethos and around that character,” Cena said on HBO Max’s Podly: The Peacemaker Podcast. “I thought The Suicide Squad would be the last time we saw Peacemaker, but here he is in Peacemaker the series.”

